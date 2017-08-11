SKIPPER Akim Toussaint scored Trinidad and Tobago's lone item as they were defeated soundly by top-ranked Argentina 8-1 in the first semi-final of the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Pan Am Cup in Lancaster, Pennsylvania yesterday.





Toussaint, who campaigns in Australia, will now lead his charges into the third-place playoff, scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. against the loser of the second semi-final between Canada and hosts USA. At press time in that match, the two sides were locked at 1-1.



Earlier, coach Glen “Fido” Francis's men were shell-shocked after the first quarter when the Argentines exploded to a 5-0 lead.



Trinidad & Tobago Express