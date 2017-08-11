

Image courtesy of Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. – August 10, 2017 – The second semifinal game of the men’s Pan American Cup (PAC) at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. featured a dead even competition through the final minutes between Canada and USA. After a 1-1 stalemate at the end of regulation, the two teams went to the first shootout of the tournament, where Canada prevailed 4-3 to head to their fifth consecutive PAC gold medal game.





“I thought we performed really well,” said striker Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.). “We had some chances to go. I feel that in these close games, these playoff games, you have to be clinical. When you’re not, it gets to a point you don’t want to be.”



Canada forced a turnover just outside the USA circle and had numbers advantage, but USA was swift to regroup and hold off any potential shots. Canada quickly responded once again with a shot on goal and penalty corner in the 8th minute which Gordon Johnston converted on for an opening 1-0 lead. Canada kept the pressure on USA’s defense forcing them into long clear attempts. Late in the quarter, USA made strides offensively and on a penalty corner in the 14th minute, Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.) netted a tying goal to round out the opening quarter.



The teams exchanged possessions trying to find open space at the beginning of the second quarter. Canada gained the first big advantage and was heading into the net, but a defensive stop by Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) shut down the chance. USA countered with a hard sweep attempt but it intercepted and cleared out. USA’s Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) worked the ball into the circle in the 22nd minute and fired a backhand shot on goal that forced Canada's goalkeeper David Carter to make the save. The teams exchanged more possessions as the score remained deadlock at 1-1 at halftime.



In the third quarter, Canada’s defense came out strong breaking up multiple USA opportunities. Back the other way, Canada threatened with their second penalty corner of the game which was stopped on the goal line by USA goalkeeper Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.). Karess then made a kick save on the follow up penalty corner attempt, but Canada remained relentless on possession. They worked the ball around for a handful of time before USA transitioned the other way and set up a penalty corner of their own. Although the attempt was unsuccessful, USA kept up the pressure with a pair of shots that rolled just wide of the goal to end the third.



Canada opened the fourth quarter on offense getting a shot on goal as well as a penalty corner chance, that Karess made the stop on. The teams then went back and forth looking to set up an offensive play, but neither squad could get inside the other’s circle. In the final minutes of regulation, Canada maintained possession using the clock to their advantage. USA regained possession in the 57th minute and charged downfield. Canada matched the attack every step of the way as the clock ticked to zero sending it into shootouts.



Harris was first to shoot and converted for USA, as the next two attempt would be blocked by Carter. Canada scored on their first two attempts and had their third sail wide of the net. Both squads scored on the fourth attempt making it 3-2 in favor of Canada heading into the final round. Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) added another for USA but Canada made a quick shot on net to the surprise of Karess giving Canada the shootout victory and sending them to the PAC Final.



“It’s not a spot we wanted to be in necessarily in the shootout,” added Harris. “But I thought we did well to perform in that phase. It was a great game from both teams. In the end I think shootouts can go either way. In these games it’s just about being clinical in the defensive and attacking circles. Both teams were struggling to do that, so it was 1-1 for a long period of time. If there’s anything we can takeaway going into the third-place game is to just be more clinical in the circle and finish the chances you get.”



Two career milestones were reached in today's match as Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.) and Singh both earned their 50th international cap for Team USA.



The USMNT will face Trinidad and Tobago in the bronze medal game of the men's Pan American Cup on Saturday, August 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Familiar opponents, these two teams faced one another in the 2013 PAC bronze match with Trinidad and Tobago prevailing 3-1. The two teams also met at FIH Hockey World League Round 2 earlier this year where USA topped Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in a shootout.



USFHA media release