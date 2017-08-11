2017 Pan American Cups - August 4-13



Patrick Espejo





2017 Pan American Cup - 1/2 Final - Argentina vs. Trinidad & Tobago. Phot: Yan Huckendubler



Argentina ratified the favoritism with which it arrived at Lancaster and this afternoon became the first finalist of the Pan American Cup with a surpassing 8-1 against Trinidad and Tobago. The final step up to revalidate the title, already won in 2004 and 2013, will be Sunday at 17:45, when they face the winner of the second semifinal of the day, between Canada and the United States.





The Olympic champions demonstrated great effectiveness in the final round, especially in the first half. Upto now they accumulate 35 goals in four matches played .



Martín Paredes (x3), Santiago Tarazona (x2), Ignacio Ortiz, Gonzalo Peillat, and Marc Ganly scored in the Argentine victory. Akim Toussaint did Trinidad & Tobago’s goal.



Argentina just needed five minutes to make a difference. Between minutes 3 and 5, Paredes got his hat-trick with similar actions: well located in the circle and just a touch to place it away from the reach of Andrey Rocke. During the first half, Argentina gave an attack master class and definition. Ignacio Ortiz at 8 ', Gonzalo Peillat at 10' and 27 'Santiago Tarazona sentenced the game.



Despite being 6-0 down on the scoreboard and knowing the difference of ranking of their rival, the "Soca Warriors" had their time of celebration. Captain Akim Toussaint's scored at 38 'after several passes in the Argentine area.



In the second period Argentina slowed down, thinking of Sunday's big final. Marc Ganly scored a great goal (41 '), and Tarazona score at 47'.



Argentina is already classified to the FIH 2018 World Cup, obtained in London in the Semi Final of the World League and now they are looking forward to their third continental championship. Trinidad and Tobago will play on Sunday at 15:30, revalidating the bronze medal achivement four years ago in Toronto.



The Pan American Cup continues tomorrow with the ladies semifinals. Argentina vs. Canada (16:00) and United States Vs. Canada (18:15). Uruguay and Brazil are playing for the 7th and 8th position at 13:45.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release