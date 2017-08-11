



Argentina and Canada will go head-to-head in the final of the Men’s Pan American Cup on Saturday 12 August in a repeat of the 2013 final which Argentina won 4-0.





The world number one team and Olympic champions, Argentina, continued to be be in imperious form at the Pan American Cup as they swept to a 8-1 victory over Trinidad and Tobago (World ranking: 33). Canada, however, were made to fight for their place as USA took the match to shoot-out after it finished 1-1 in regular time. The result means Canada continue their fine record of appearing in every final of the Pan American Cup since it started.



Argentina hit the ground running in their match against Trinidad and Tobago. Matias Paredes scored a hat trick of goals within the first five minutes and he was joined on the score-sheet by Ignacio Ortiz, Gonzalo Peillat and Santiago Tarazona. Aki Toussaint scored a compensation goal for Trinidad and Tobago just after half-time but Tarazona and Marc Ganly added to Los Leones score and the match finished 8-1.



In the match between north American rivals Canada and USA, things couldn’t have been closer, with Canada winning the shoot-out 4-3. And it all came down to the final round of shoot-out as Floris van Son’s strike booked Canada a spot in the Pan American Cup final for the fifth consecutive occasion. Canada’s Gordie Johnston and USA’s Paul Singh each scored on a penalty corners in regular time, while Canadian keeper Dave Carter made two saves in the shoot out victory. USA head coach Rutger Weise cannot fail to be pleased with the way his team performed against the higher-ranked side – Canada are ranked 11 in the world, while USA are ranked 26.



In Saturday’s final, to be played at 17:45pm, Argentina will be chasing their third title to add to those of 2004 and 2013. Canada will be looking for a repeat of their 2009 success. Trinidad and Tobago will face USA in the 15:30pm game to decide on third place. If they were to win bronze, Trinidad and Tobago will emulate their best ever finish in these championships – third in 2013 – and move a step closer to qualifying for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



All times are in Eastern Standard Time.



