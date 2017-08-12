Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Saturday, 12 August 2017 10:00
Pravin Narain

FIJI Hockey Federation will select a youth squad to compete in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games qualifiers which have been scheduled to be held in Papua New Guinea next year.



Fiji hockey coach Hector Smith said players would be selected based on their performance in the 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Championship in Levuka.

"The national selectors will be in Levuka to look at the secondary school players performance and select the players for the trials which will be held in Suva later this month," Smith said.

The three-day competition starts on August 14-16.

The Fiji Times

