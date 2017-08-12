KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men’s indoor hockey team have been boosted by their commanding performance in the five-match series against the Western Australia Institute of Sport (WAIS) development team.





The Malaysians won the first three matches 5-3, 7-3 and 5-0 before drawing the next two 4-4 and 5-5.



National indoor coach Mohamed Amin Rahim was happy with his 12-man team’s performance against such tough opponents.



“The WAIS team were better than the other sides we played against in practice matches. The tempo of the game and also the aggressiveness were much better.



“To be able to win three matches was good and the players’ confidence has been boosted by the results.



“We have the talent but lack experience. I think we are better off now compared to two months ago. We are also free from any major injuries and that’s good,” he said.



Malaysia are aiming to win both the men and women’s indoor gold medals although Thailand and Indonesia may prove to be major hurdles.



Malaysia are looking to win the men and women’s field hockey golds as well.



The Malaysian indoor hockey team also finally got the chance to practice at the Games venue at the MiTEC Hall.



Amin also allayed concerns over the playing surface at the venue.



“I don’t think we will have any major problems with the surface. The venue has been closed for a few days and we will get to play on it next week,” he said.



The Star of Malaysia