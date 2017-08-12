



Scotland secured promotion to the top tier of European hockey after a dramatic 4-3 victory over Russia in the semi-finals of Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow. Scotland were 4-0 in the final quarter and managed to hold off a late Russian surge to claim the win, and set up a final against Wales.





A very even opening quarter saw Scotland enjoy possession and test the Russian full backs. Ben Cosgrove was full of running and made several attempts to slide into positions behind the full back. Russia was solid however and gave Scotland very little to play with in and around the D.



It was in the second quarter that Scotland began to turn the screw. Kenny Bain came close half way through the second quarter when he surged through the Russian defence, but it was well dealt with by the Russia rear guard.



Lee Morton was pulling the strings in midfield, spraying passes around the pitch with purpose.



Scotland would be rewarded with a goal before half time after Alan Forsyth won a penalty corner. Bain was on hand to send a delightful flick into the top right corner to make it 1-0.







Scotland made it 2-0 in the third quarter and it was a goal made in Dundee. Gavin Byers went on a run into the D and found Ben Cosgrove who finished from close range.



It was 3-0 a short while later when Cammy Fraser got his name on the score sheet. Alan Forsyth smashed the ball goal-ward from a penalty corner, it scooped up into the air off the goalkeeper and Fraser slammed it into the net to make it 3-0.



The final quarter was about as dramatic as sport gets. Alan Forsyth put Scotland 4-0 after some superb skill by Chris Grassick to fashion the opportunity.



Russia retaliated instantly with a penalty corner tucked nicely into the bottom right corner to make it 4-1.



Then it went to 4-2 when Pavel Plevetskii buried the ball into the top right corner with an exceptional finish.



In the final minute Nikolay Komorov scored from a penalty corner to make it 4-3 to set up a torturous ending to the match. Scotland held on and secured promotion to the top tier of European hockey.







Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release