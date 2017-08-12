Nigel Simon





T&T’s senior men’s hockey team line-up for the national anthem ahead of their main draw semifinals at the 2017 Pan American Cup Men’s Championship at USA Field Hockey Sports, Spooky Nook, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, on Thursday. Argentina won 8-1. Photo: Courtesy PanAmericanHockey.org Photo by:Yan Huckendubler



T&T “Calypso Stickmen” will be seeking to secure a second straight bronze medal when they come up against USA in the bronze medal match at the 2017 Pan American Cup Men’s Championship at USA Field Hockey Sports, Spooky Nook, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, from 3.30pm today.





The clash against the Americans for the Akim Toussaint-led T&T squad will be a repeat of their 2004 meeting in Brampton, Canada when T&T won 3-1 on a double by Wayne Legerton and one from Mickel Pierre to earn a first ever bronze, after a fourth placed finish in 2004 in Canada and fifth in Santiago Chile in 2009.



Both T&T and USA will enter the final on the back of semifinal losses on Thursday.



This after T&T went under to Olympic champions and two-time tournament winners Argentina, 8-1 while USA was ousted by Canada, 4-3 on penalty-stroke shoot-out after a 1-1 score at the end of regulation.



In their other matches to date, the Glen Francis-coached T&T went under to Canada 6-0 in its opening Pool B round-robin match last Friday before edging past Mexico (3-2) and Brazil (2-1) for the runner-up spot in Pool B with six points, three behind Canada.



The Argentines entered the match with a perfect 3-0 record after they crushed USA 6-0 in their opener on Friday and followed up with a 9-2 hammering of Chile and a12-0 mauling of Venezuela.



Prior to the T&T and USA contest, Mexico and Venezuela will do battle for seventh spot from 10am followed by Chile and Brazil for fifth from 12.15pm. The Argentina and Canada final, a repeat of the 2014 as well, which the South Americans, won, 4-0 will flick off from 5.45pm.



Yesterday in the fifth to eight semifinals, Chile blasted Mexico 8-1 and Brazil whipped Venezuela 4-1.



The Trinidad Guardian