

Image courtesy of Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. – A dark and cloudy night was the backdrop as the U.S. Women’s National Team took to the turf for the second semifinal match of the 2017 women’s Pan American Cup (PAC) in Lancaster, Pa. against No. 20 Chile. Familiar opponents, as the teams met only a month ago at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa, the match-up was a true 60-minute battle from the get-go. To start off the scoring, USA got on the board in the first minute as Chile found the equalizer at the end of the first quarter. Back and forth goals followed with the match tied but Chile prevailed and found the go-ahead goal in the final minute of play to capture the 4-3 win.





“Congratulations to Chile, they came out fighting,” said Katelyn Ginolfi (Lewes, Del.). “They are fighting for a qualification in the World Cup and that showed tonight. It’s disappointing for us, and although it wasn’t a lack of effort on our part, sport doesn’t always go your way.”



Quick off the starting whistle, USA took possession into their circle and earned a penalty corner. The early opportunity was converted as Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) dragged a ball into the corner of the goal to give USA the early 1-0 advantage. Immediately following, Chile shifted momentum to the other end of the field, forcing USA to stay composed as Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) made a critical stop and clear away from the goal mouth. Chile persisted forward and off a USA defensive turnover, they dumped a ball into the circle and although USA’s defense stopped the initial shot, Josefa Salas knocked the rebound in to equalize the score just before the quarter ended.



Chile continued the hard-working mentality at the start of the second quarter. In the 20th minute of play a long ball swept into the circle was deflected by Manuela Urroz and misjudged by USA goalkeeper Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) as it made its way into the goal for a 2-1 lead to Chile. USA earned three penalty corner chances and scored a stunning backhand but the goal was disallowed as a foul was made prior to the shot. Eager to find redemption, USA pushed aggressively forward and earned another three penalty corner chances. On the third one after the initial shot was saved, inserter Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.) sat on the near post to gather the rebound and tie the score going into halftime.



Momentum sparked in the hands of Chile as the third quarter got underway. Utilizing a high press, USA challenged in pairs trying to force Chile to turnover the ball. In the 34th minute on a run down the middle of the field, Denise Krimerman took it with speed, entered the circle and ripped a hard shot into the goal to give Chile the 3-2 lead. A determined USA team did whatever they could in search of an outcome but none would be found before the close of the quarter.



Tension was high as play started in the final frame. Chile continued to push possession up the field with speed but USA equally countered in search of the equalizer. A 5-minute yellow card was issued to Carissa Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) in the 50th minute giving Chile the field player advantage. This didn’t last long as Chile’s Francisca Tala earned a green card leaving 9 players on the field for both teams. USA continued to fight in the final minutes of the quarter and after two failed penalty corner chances, the third was successful as Magadan deflected a sweep in off the post to make it 3-3. As the one minute mark hit, Chile went full speed toward the goal and made their way into the circle. Krimerman took control on the baseline, ran it in and managed to tuck it into the net for the go-ahead goal. The final score stood at USA 3, Chile 4.



“We didn’t do anything we haven’t done before in the past,” added Ginolfi, when talking about the USWNT’s performance. “It was just about playing hard, playing with passion. We had that at moments but some lack of concentration here and there.”



The U.S. Women’s National Team will compete for the bronze medal against Canada on Sunday, August 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Both teams squared off early at the women’s Pan American Cup during pool play and the result ended in a tied match. For more information about the 2017 Pan American Cups, including event schedule, results, ticket information and live stream, visit the PAC Event Page on usafieldhockey.com. All Team USA games are broadcast on PCN. #PAC2017 #CaptureTheCup



USFHA media release