



The final match was also the 100th international match for umpire Peter Wright who becomes just the third male from South Africa to reach this Golden Whistle milestone after his brother John Wright and Deon Nel. South African women Marelise de Klerk and Michelle Joubert have also earned this distinction with John Wright and Marelise de Klerk being two of only 4 umpires to officiate at over 200 Internationals.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release