

Image courtesy of Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. – The stage was set on a cloudy Saturday afternoon at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. for a rematch of the 2013 bronze medal game of the men’s Pan American Cup (PAC) between the USA and Trinidad and Tobago. Although the red, white and blue finished fourth four years ago to the same opponent, USA prevailed by a final score of 3-0 on home turf to secure their second medal in tournament history.





The two teams also recently squared off in March at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 Quarterfinals in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago, where USA prevailed 3-2 in a shootout victory. USA went on to secure bronze in that event as well marking two medals in eight months since USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese took over the program.



It was a feat that left Wiese without words in the moments following the victory.



“We came so far… so far from January when we started with a new staff [and] new team,” admitted Wiese. “We are not used to winning, so to pull off two tournaments like this where we won three games, we tied one and we lost one, and the loss and tie came from No. 11 [Canada] and the Olympic Champion [Argentina].”



USA took possession early passing around the backfield trying to set up an initial offensive prowess, which formed in to an aerial ball and backhanded shot attempt in the 3rd minute. USA took two more shots on net moments later but were denied both times. The squads exchanged possessions and scoring chances for much of the quarter after the early USA barrage, but neither side could translate onto the scoreboard as the first quarter came to a close.



Trinidad and Tobago pressed first to open the second quarter but were met by a swift USA defense that prevented circle penetration. Still with possession they managed a shot on net which USA goalkeeper Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.) made the save on. The save helped set up a break downfield for USA, and a few smart passes later set up a sweeping score by Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.) in the 19th minute. Trinidad and Tobago pushed forward after the reset but a hard tackle in front of the net by the USA defense turned away the opportunity. USA countered back the other way and after a missed shot on goal, netted their second score of the contest courtesy of Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) on a sweep into the roof of the goal to make it 2-0. Trinidad and Tobago earned the first penalty corner of the game moments later but was chance was mistrapped. USA took over possession for the majority of the remaining time until the halftime horn sounded.



To open the third quarter, USA sprung into the circle twhere a lifted shot by Sundeen was swatted away by goalkeeper Andrey Rocke. Trinidad and Tobago’s defense was tested again minutes later as USA retained pressure with multiple shots on net. Rocke remained strong in back-to-back USA penalty corners and a penalty stroke chance, turning the ball away each time. Still down two, Trinidad and Tobago rallied a final chance before the quarter ended but was denied by USA's defense.



In the final 15 minutes, Trinidad and Tobago were warded off early on two offensive chances. On the other side of the pitch, Rocke continued to be a wall against USA. Play was suspended in the 52nd minute due to weather and despite the long delay, intensity was immediate the moment the reset whistle blew. Still down by two goals at the 56th minute, Trinidad and Tobago pulled Rocke for a kicking back. USA quickly recovered possession and pressed into the circle with a wide shot and Trinidad and Tobago responded with two shots that could not break through the USA defense. In the final minute, USA regained control and rang a shot off the post, but were able to pocket a third score with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. At the final whistle, it was all smiles from the bench as the scoreboard read USA 3, Trinidad and Tobago, 0.



“Feels good,” commented Karess, following the shutout victory. “Two bronze in a year is a good start. It’s hard work from our coaching staff, trainers and every single guy on this team. We’ve pushed for it starting in this new direction and new leadership. We’re getting there.”



“I’m glad it happened on home turf because everyone can see now what we are trying to achieve,” added Wiese. “It’s a start, but we are going back to the training field we’ll be a better team next and the year after.”



The U.S. Women’s National Team hopes to echo the success of their male counterparts tomorrow, Sunday, August 13 at 4 p.m. ET in the bronze medal game against Canada. For more information about the 2017 Pan American Cups, including event schedule, results, ticket information and live stream, visit the PAC Event Page on usafieldhockey.com. All Team USA games are broadcast on PCN. #PAC2017 #CaptureTheCup



USFHA media release