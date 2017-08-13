2017 Pan American Cups - August 4-13



Ali Baggott





2017 Pan American Cup - 3rd place - Trinidad & Tobago vs. USA



Poised to finish with a medal in front of their home crowd the USA men came out with their offensive cylinders firing. In the opening five minutes USA had three chances from each of Will Holt, Amardeep Khokhar and Deegan Huisman but none of the attempts forced a save from Trinidad and Tobago keeper Andrey Rocke. Harris picked up a bouncing ball outside the circle and showed good stick skills in the air to keep the ball moving as he weaved through a wave of red defenders only to have hit shot denied by Rocke. Trinidad and Tobago’s first chance came in the 12th minute when captain Akim Toussaint blasted a ball across the goalmouth but Marcus Pascal couldn’t get a stick on it.





A scoreless opening quarter was resolved in the 19th minute thanks to the tremendous efforts of Tyler Sundeen. Following a good defensive tackle at the top of his circle, Sundeen used his speed to manoeuver through four Trinidad and Tobago defenders through midfield only to send his pass on the run to a wide open Harris. Harris drew Rocke out of net and slipped the ball back perfectly for Sundeen to one-time into the mesh for a 1-0 USA lead. Sean Cicchi doubled the USA’s lead in the 22nd minute as his sweep shot on a back bass from Khokhar sent the crowd into fits. A long run by Toussaint earned Trinidad and Tobago their first penalty corner late in the second quarter but Lyndell Byer couldn’t make the trap at the top. USA enjoyed the majority of the possession and chances in the opening half that remained 2-0.



USA kept up the pressure in the second half but Rocke stood tall in goal denying a clear take from Sundeen followed by two-straight penalty corners. In the 39th minute Khokhar was taken to the ground on route to deflecting a ball and a penalty stroke was awarded. Holt misconnected and his shot was an easy save for Rocke. Trinidad and Tobago had some strong runs through midfield thanks to the leadership of Kwan Browne but the USA defence of Aki Kaeppeler and Mohan Gandhi were too effective on the perimeter of their circle.



Mid-way through the final quarter tournament officials were forced to issue a stoppage due to inclement weather. A two-hour storm delay brought the teams back on the pitch for just over eight minute of play. Trinidad and Tobago appeared slightly revived with the extra rest time but despite all of their attack were unable to capitalize. USA skipper Harris had an open strike on an empty net after Trinidad and Tobago pulled their goalie but his shot rang off the post. Holt provided the assurance in the final seconds of play, scoring on the unattended goal to give USA a 3-0 victory and the 2017 Pan American Cup bronze medal. Despite the loss the top-4 finish was still important for Trinidad and Tobago’s world ranking points as they eye a spot on the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release