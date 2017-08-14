Pravin Narain





Heleina Young on attack during a St Joseph's Secondary School hockey training session. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU



FIJI hockey coach Hector Smith believes the Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Championship plays an important role in the development of the sport in the country.





He said a national youth team for boys and girls would be selected for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games qualifiers which is scheduled to be held in Papua New Guinea next year.



"The team will compete in the Youth Olympic qualifiers and the top rated teams will be qualifying," he said.



"It is a very good time for the secondary schools hockey players to showcase what they have got and it is the only way to develop hockey in the country where you start at a young age and move from there."



Smith said the players had to give their best.



"Australia and New Zealand are the top hockey countries in the region, but if you do not participate then you do not have any chance.



"If you participate then you stand a chance of qualifying and going to the highest tournament," he said.



"It would be a big achievement if Fiji does go to compete at the Youth Olympic Games. Our women's team have competed in the Olympics in China in the past.



"However, every year, everybody improves so first we have to qualify."



The three-day competition starts today at Nasau Park in Levuka.



The Fiji Times