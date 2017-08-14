



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey team are still struggling to get used to the playing conditions at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





Coach Stephen van Huizen’s (pic) side have been training at the venue for the last one week ahead of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.



But Stephen is not fazed by the problem as the new artificial turf was just laid recently.



Said Stephen: “Like all new surfaces you need time to get used to it. It’s a little slippery when overly wet. I think the players will get used to it once we have more training sessions on the pitch.



“Our concern is during the penalty corner execution. The players need to get used to it quickly when pushing out or stopping the balls. Sometimes it gets a bit bumpy and it affects the execution.”



Malaysia will start their campaign against Indonesia on Aug 23.



The other competing teams are Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar.



The top two teams after the round-robin matches will meet in the final. Malaysia, the only South-East Asian country to qualify for next year’s World Cup Finals in India, are expected to cruise to their successive 18th gold.



The Star of Malaysia