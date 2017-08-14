The eight Irish Masters sides continued their European Championships campaigns over the weekend in Tilburg with the women's Over-40s and 45s leading the way with two wins from two to date







European Masters Championships – day three round-up



Ireland Over-45s second game against France was a lesson in patience for Ireland as France were well organised and disciplined in defence. The score line at halftime was nil-all despite most of the play being concentrated in the France half.





Ireland began the second half in determined mood, and they found a moment of inspiration when Ashling Schutte took a quick free, leaving French defenders in her wake as she fired past the keeper for the crucial first goal. Ireland immediately settled and now were very much on the front foot, looking for a second goal.



A great steal by Kathryn Henderson on the left side fed JR Fisher who powered down the wing, along the back line and lobbed a delicious ball past the keeper at the near post for 2 nil.



Three minutes later, the win was sealed. Snappy play off a short corner breakdown saw Clodagh McMoreland-Lynch add a third goal. Not the prettiest game for Ireland, but they showed their mettle and found a way to win. Next up is a crucial game against England on Monday.



At Over-40s level, Ireland met an experienced Welsh team and took control early on and the pressure led to an early penalty corner.



Nikki McMullan took the shot which was saved by the keeper, Mary Rose Roche was following up and claimed the first goal of the game. McMullan was also involved in the second goal, she nimbly store the ball from a Welsh stick, drove forward, passed the ball straight into the circle where Gillian Garrett was waiting.



She settled herself and fired the ball into the corner. Two more goals followed in the first half, another pass into the circle, this time Norma Brady fired it in, Garrett touched it past the keeper and slotted in for her second. Brady then got herself a goal, working hard to create space for herself.



The third quarter saw the Welsh apply some pressure but the Irish defence held firm. Ireland had to wait until the final quarter for a fifth goal, this time Fiona Connery got the score from a penalty corner, final score 5-0 to Ireland. It makes it two from two for Ireland ahead of a date with England for top spot in their four-team group.



The Over-50s play their second tie on Monday at 11.30am against Wales. The Over-55s lost 1-0 to England with Pippa Bull’s goal in the 53rd minute the only gap between the sides.



On the men’s side, the Over-40s were locked at 2-2 with Spain at half-time thanks to goals from Julian Costelloe and captain Paudie Carley but fell 4-2 in the final reckoning.



They face England in their third group game following an opening win over Italy, needing a win to leap-frog the English into the top two in their section. The Over-45s had a rest day but are back in action in their group on Monday.



At Over-50s level, Ireland fell to a 7-2 loss this afternoon against England in Pool B to sit fourth place overnight despite finishing the first quarter at 2-2. Table-toppers Netherlands are next on their agenda.



The Over-55s lost a third successive game to an impressive Germany but now face a more inviting tie against Scotland – also yet to win – in their fourth game.



Women Over-40s: Ireland 5 (G Garrett 2, M-R Roche, N Kelleher, F Connery) Wales 0

Standings: 1. Ireland 6pts (+12) 2. England 6pts (+10) 3. Azzure (Italy) 0pts (-11) 4. Wales 0pts (-11)



Women Over 45s: 3 (Ashling Schutte 49, JR Fisher 63, Clodagh McMoreland-Lynch 66) France 0

Standings: 1. Ireland 6pts (+7) 2. Netherlands 6pts (+3) 3. England 3pts (+2) 4. Spain 3pts (-2) 5. France 0pts (-5) 6. Wales 0pts (-5)



Women’s Over-50s

Standings: 1. Netherlands 3pts (+3) 2. Wales 3pts (+2) 3. Ireland 1pt (0) 4. England 1pt (0) 5. Australia 0pts (-2) 6. Scotland 0pts (-3)



Women’s Over-55s: Ireland 0 England 1

Standings: 1. England (1) 3pts (+1) 2. Ireland (2) 3pts (0) 3. Netherlands (2) 2pts (0) 4. Wales (1) 1pt(0) 5. Scotland (2) 1pt (-1)



Men’s Over-40s: Ireland 2 (J Costelloe, P Carley) Spain 4

Standings: 1. Spain 6pts (+3) 2. England 3pts (+10) 3. Ireland 3pts (+3) 4. Italy 0pts (-17)







Men’s Over-45s

Standings: 1. England (2) 6pts (+8) 2. Germany (1) 3pts (+1) 3. Ireland (2) 3pts (0) 4. France (1) 0pts (-4) 5. Wales (2) 0pts (5)



Men’s Over-50s: Ireland 2 (I Getty 2) England 7

Standings: 1. Netherlands (2) 6pts (+6) 2. England (2) 4pts (+5) 3. Spain (3) 3pts (-1) 4. Ireland (2) 3pts (-3) 5. Wales (3) 1pt (-7)



Men’s Over-45s: Germany 6 Ireland 0

Standings: 1. England (3) 9pts (+11) 2. Netherlands (3) 9pts (+9) 3. Germany (2) 6pts (+12) 4. Wales (2) 3pts (-4) 5. Scotland (3) 0pts (-4) 6. Italy (2) 0pts (-10) 7. Ireland (3) 0pts (-14)



