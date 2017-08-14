s2h team



Indian Men’s Hockey team beat home side Netherlands 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at the Robo Super Series in Waalwijk (Netherlands), part of India’s tour of Europe on Sunday.





It was double goals by Manpreet Singh in the 30th and 44th minute of the match, Varun Kumar's 17th minute goal and Harjeet Singh's 49th minute brace that helped India beat the Dutch who had a great build-up to the series with a 7-1 win over Germany last week.



Though India made a strong start with forward Ramandeep Singh finding an early chance to score, his attempt went slightly wide. Soon after, Netherlands drew first blood when they won a PC in the fifth minute. The drag flick, however, found the foot of skipper Manpreet Singh resulting in a re-award which subsequently went into a penalty stroke. Mink van der Weerden broke no sweat in putting the ball past India goalkeeper Akash Chikte to give the Dutch a 1-0 lead.



The attacking approach of India led to a PC opportunity in the 17th minute. Junior World Cup hero Varun Kumar successfully beat Dutch goalkeeper to equalize the score.



Manpreet Singh brilliantly deflected Armaan Qureshi’s cross pass in the 30th minute to give India a 2-1 lead. India controlled the first half with better ball possession and opportunities created in the striking circle.



The contest intensified in the third quarter with Manpreet taking a brilliant shot on goal but the Dutch keeper came up with a class act to pad it away. The following minutes saw the Dutch being awarded back to back PC but comeback man Amit Rohidas was effective as first runner to deny Dutch successful conversion.



The third quarter however ended with India skipper Manpreet scoring another goal in the 44th minute to give India a 3-1 lead and take charge of the game. A good buildup in the midfield followed by a quick-thinking effort by forward Lalit Upadhyay earning the PC. Though Dutch earned a PC with little less than two minutes left for the quarter to end, it was saved by Chikte.



India stayed on course to a win with Harjeet Singh taking the lead to a formidable 4-2 with a well-struck field goal in the 49th minute.



The final minutes were thrilling with Nilakanta Sharma making a strong attempt on goal but it was saved by Dutch defender. Though Bob de Voogd scored two goals for the Dutch, India sealed the match 4-3 and walked away with winning point.



On August 14, the Indian Men's Hockey team will take on Netherlands at 23.30 hours.



Stick2Hockey.com