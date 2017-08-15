Pravin Narain



DEFENDING champion of the Tuckers Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey U19 Westmere Trophy St Joseph's Secondary School started its title defence well beating Suva Grammar School 9-0 in their first match in Labasa yesterday.





Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Association president Immanuel Prasad said: "The tournament started well despite late start. All the schools are showcasing their skills in the tournament," he said.



"We cannot predict who could be the winner at this stage.



"The St Joseph's Secondary School is showing a good performance, but they are given tough competition from the other teams."



Prasad said international accredited officials were officiating at the tournament.



"We have officials from the Fiji Hockey Federation who are looking for talented players and they would be taken for a trial for the Youth Olympic Games qualification," he said.



"We are going to focus on the under-16 players to mould them towards better hockey players."



The tournament ends tomorrow.



Results:



U19 boys Bhasin Cup: Natabua 0-0 Ba Provincial Freebird Institute, Natabua High 1-0 Marist Brothers, Ba Provincial 0-0 St John's College, Marist Brothers 0-1 St John's College, Xavier College 0-0 Tilak High, Suva Grammar 1-0 Lelean Memorial



U19 Westmere Trophy: Gospel High 0-0 ACS, Levuka Public 2-0 Gospel, ACS 0-1 SSKMC, Xavier College 1-0 Levuka Public, St Joseph's Secondary 9-0 SGS, St John's College 1-0 St Thomas High



U16 girls Melaia Sandy's Cup: SSKMC 2-0 ACS, Tilak High 1-1 St Thomas, St Joseph's Secondary 1-0 Suva Grammar School, Xavier College 1-0 Levuka Public, Xavier 3-1 Lelean Memorial



U16 boys Noal Gibson Cup: Levuka Public 1-0 Lelean Memorial, St John's College 0-0 Marist Brothers High, St Thomas 1-0 Xavier College.



The Fiji Times