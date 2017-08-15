Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side

Champs start well in Westmere hockey schools tourney

Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

Pravin Narain

DEFENDING champion of the Tuckers Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey U19 Westmere Trophy St Joseph's Secondary School started its title defence well beating Suva Grammar School 9-0 in their first match in Labasa yesterday.



Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Association president Immanuel Prasad said: "The tournament started well despite late start. All the schools are showcasing their skills in the tournament," he said.

"We cannot predict who could be the winner at this stage.

"The St Joseph's Secondary School is showing a good performance, but they are given tough competition from the other teams."

Prasad said international accredited officials were officiating at the tournament.

"We have officials from the Fiji Hockey Federation who are looking for talented players and they would be taken for a trial for the Youth Olympic Games qualification," he said.

"We are going to focus on the under-16 players to mould them towards better hockey players."

The tournament ends tomorrow.

Results:

U19 boys Bhasin Cup: Natabua 0-0 Ba Provincial Freebird Institute, Natabua High 1-0 Marist Brothers, Ba Provincial 0-0 St John's College, Marist Brothers 0-1 St John's College, Xavier College 0-0 Tilak High, Suva Grammar 1-0 Lelean Memorial

U19 Westmere Trophy: Gospel High 0-0 ACS, Levuka Public 2-0 Gospel, ACS 0-1 SSKMC, Xavier College 1-0 Levuka Public, St Joseph's Secondary 9-0 SGS, St John's College 1-0 St Thomas High

U16 girls Melaia Sandy's Cup: SSKMC 2-0 ACS, Tilak High 1-1 St Thomas, St Joseph's Secondary 1-0 Suva Grammar School, Xavier College 1-0 Levuka Public, Xavier 3-1 Lelean Memorial

U16 boys Noal Gibson Cup: Levuka Public 1-0 Lelean Memorial, St John's College 0-0 Marist Brothers High, St Thomas 1-0 Xavier College.

The Fiji Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.