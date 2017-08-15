Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australian Women’s National Junior Squad announced

Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
24 athletes selected

Holly MacNeil



The 2017 National Junior Squad has now been announced with 24 out of a possible 27 athletes selected to the team.



With the next junior World Cup not scheduled until 2020, the focus of the national junior squad will be to help athletes to progress through the ranks from the junior squad to the national development squad, followed by the Hockey Australia High Performance Program.

Athletes have been selected to the national junior squad following thorough assessment over the course of 2016 and 2017 at the under 18 and under 21 Australian Championships, and at camp activities.

Hockey Australia’s National Talent Pathway Manager, Michael Crooks said: “We have selected 24 athletes who we believe will be the next generation of high performance hockey athletes in Australia.

“Changes to this squad may be made once the development squad and high performance program squads are re-set following on from the Australian Hockey League.”

2017 Women’s National Junior Squad
Athlete (Hometown, State)
Siena Archer (Como, WA)
Hannah Astbury (West End, QLD)
Olivia Colasurdo (East Keilor, VIC)
Talei Forrest (Ocley, ACT)
Morgan Gallagher (Brisbane, QLD)
Annie Gibbs (Waterford, WA)
Rebecca Greiner (Bundaberg, QLD)
Rachel Guy (Berwick, VIC)
Nicola Hammond (Plenty, VIC)
Rene Hunter (Wentworth Point, NSW)
Erin Lidbetter (Virginia, NT)
Morgan Mathison (Mermaid Waters, QLD)
Phillippa Morgan (Nedlands, WA)
Candyce Peacock (Palmyra, WA)
Courtney Schonell (Narellan, NSW)
Maddison Smith (Marrara, NSW)
Karri Somerville (Kensington, WA)
Michaela Spano (Toorak Gardens, SA)
Shanea Tonkin (Darch, WA)
Aisling Utri (Moonee Ponds, VIC)
Jessica Watterson (The Lagoon, NSW)
Brittney Wilkinson (Gordon Park, QLD)
Abigail Wilson (South Bowenfels, NSW)
Leah Welstead (Taperoo, SA)

Hockey Australia media release

