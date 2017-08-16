Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
Get more from Sportplan with our latest app update. View, plan and create your sessions on the move!



The latest update of the Sportplan app gives you the ability to create sketches using the new and improved ChalkboardHD!

PLUS

  •     Faster access to all Sportplan and your personal saved content
  •     Capture key moments from training and matches using our instaUpload video feature
  •     Watch once on wifi - keep forever! All video and animations saved so you can easily view them offline
  •     In-app purchases to get more drills at your fingertips

