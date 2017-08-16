THE High School men’s hockey league defending champions KGVI has secured their grand final spot.



By CROFTON UTUKANA





Action in the hockey semi finals on Tuesday. [Photo: Crofton Utukana]



The defending champions booked their grand final spot following their impressive 5-1 victory over Don Bosco in the first quarterfinal match staged, Tuesday at the KGVI hockey ground in the Solomon Islands





Don Bosco started off their match on high note but failed to utilize their golden scoring opportunities.



KGVI equipped with few national players with the likes of Enoch and John Wesley combined well and executed their game plan outstandingly.



Wesley was superb by firing lightning strikes whenever he gets the ball at any position.



About five minutes from the kick off time Wesley fired home a long range shot in the middle of the court and into the net to take the lead.



Two minutes later he extended their lead with another lightning strike from the same position.



Despite trailing behind, Don Bosco boys never give up and keep bombarding their opponents.



They then reduced the score line from a well executed team play that resulted in their opening goal.



Both teams went for the break with KGVI leading Don Bosco 2-1.



After receiving renewed energy from the half time, the monument of the game was extremely hot.



But it was Wesley again who fired another lightning strike for his hat trick.



Don Bosco boys did performed well and created a handful of chances in their second half but the finishing part was not working for them.



KGVI who came with their full supporters was full of joy when Wesley fired home another goal to further take the lead.



And just before full time it was Wesley again who fired home a close range shot and into the top corner of the net that left Don Bosco goal keeper speechless.



Wesley told Star Sports after the match, they deserve to win their match because of their hard work and good team combination.



“We deserve to win this match because we have been working very hard to defend our title as defending champions.



“I’d also like to thank my boys for the good team work.’’



He also thanked the Don Bosco boys for the good game.



“I think our opponents are doing their best unfortunately one have to win and one has to lose.



He encouraged his opponents to keep their heads up and prepare for next competition.



The Don Bosco boys accepted the defeat and are looking forward to meet the KGVI boys next time for a revenge match.



Meanwhile, the first semifinal of the women’s league played yesterday saw Koloale defeated KGVI girls 3-1.



The second semi finals for both gender is scheduled for this afternoon August 16.



St Joseph Tenaru girls will take on Don Bosco girls at 3pm followed by St Joseph’s boys and Vura boys at 3:30pm.



The Solomon Star