Matilda Simmons In Levuka





St Thomas High School Under 16 player Ro Mereani Tarainavesi (on the ground) falls to the ground after a had hitting game against Nadi SKM College during the Tucker Fiji Secondary schools hockey tournament at Nasau Park, Levuka yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU



HEAVY and soggy ground conditions at Nasau Park in Levuka yesterday did little to dampen the spirits of secondary schools hockey players taking part in the Tuckers Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey U19 Westmere Trophy match.





President of the Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Association Immanuel Prasad said schools were concerned for their players after heavy rain threatened to stop the game because of OHS issues



"I thought it was actually going to be dangerous. We were thinking of calling it off, but decided to let it go on. Fortunately, we did not have any injury. The kids on the ground performed well despite the weather."



This year's competition had national, international and Oceania referees umpiring at the event. Prasad said their presence helped the players settle down.



"The referees controlled the games well, so there were no injuries.



"I thank the Fiji Hockey Federation for helping us get the referees. Fiji Hockey has been very supportive including our sponsors Tuckers for enabling us to hold the event financially.



"The secondary schools hockey competition is usually held every three years in Levuka with a year in the West, and the other year in Suva."



The U19 boys team are competing for the Bhasin Cup while the U19 girls are competing for the Westmere Trophy. The U16 boys and girls grade will compete today for the Noel Gibson Trophy and the Melaia Sandy Cup respectively.



