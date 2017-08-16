Matilda Simmons In Levuka





Xavier College Under 16 player Luisa Radinivuya looks for support during the Tucker Fiji Secondary schools hockey tournament at Nasau Park, Levuka yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU



THE 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey tournament saw a lot of flair and determination among players as they battled on a soggy Nasau Park in Levuka, yesterday.





The three-day competition has eight schools through to the semi-finals of the U19 and U16 boys and girls grades today.



In the U19 girls, Nadi Sangam SKM College struggled through wet conditions to fight their way to the top of their pool with Xavier College coming in second place. This would see Nadi Sangam going up against St John's College in the semi-finals while Xavier College will play St Joseph's Secondary School.



In the U19 boys, Suva Grammar School displayed a great game to book a semi-final against St John's College today while Natabua High School will meet Tilak High School.



The president of the Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Association, Immanuel Prasad, said the matches in the U16 category were yet to be completed.



"Sangam SKM College Nadi is performing well. In the U16 Pool B, Xavier College was the outright winner.



"They still have one match to play, but even if they win, I think Levuka Public School will come out second in the pool stages."



Meanwhile, the U16 boys semis will have St John's College meeting Tilak High School and Levuka Public against St Thomas.



The competition continues today.



