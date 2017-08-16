

National anthem



The honour of representing your country is a great one and the opportunity to do this when Pure Hockey Gold lands in London marks a unique opportunity for our athletes to line-up for their country at a home World Cup.





With the Hockey Women’s World Cup being staged at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, belting out the national anthem along with a packed home support on Olympic Park right behind them will be a special feeling for both players and fans.



Details on how to secure your seat to witness Pure Hockey Gold in London next summer can be found here while you can pre-register for the public ballot here.



We asked our athletes exactly what it means to them to play for their country with members of the squad who have just reached and are on the brink of major cap milestones.



Defender Laura Unsworth recently reached 200 international caps at the World League Semi-Finals in South Africa and describes playing for her country as a ‘privilege’.



Unsworth said: “It’s an absolute privilege to play for your country and I don’t think that I ever thought I would reach 200 caps. Every time you pull on the shirt to play for and represent your nation, it’s very special, and I have been very lucky to be able to do this and had an amazing time.”



Sophie Bray also reached a milestone in South Africa as she notched up her 100th international cap, she said: “For me it is a huge honour to have reached 100 international caps. Whether it’ your 1st, 8th, 50th, or 77th appearance, every cap you make for your country is extremely special and to reach 100 is something I am very proud of.”



Giselle Ansley is set to reach her century of caps in Amsterdam at the Rabo EuroHockey Championships and says that every single cap is an honour. Ansley said: “Pulling on the England shirt is something truly special, whether it is your very first cap, your 51th cap, whichever one it may be it is always an incredible feeling.”



England Hockey Board Media release