T&T’s Mc Clean to umpire at China Games

Published on Thursday, 17 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 50
SEEKING AN OUTLET: Veteran national hockey player Kwan Browne, centre, maintains close ball control while under pressure from Argentina’s Augustin Mazzilli during their recent Pan American Cup semi-final in Lancaster, Philadelphia. Watching in the background is T&T goalkeeper Andrey Rocke. T&T went under 0-6 to the world champions and finished fourth in the tournament. —Photo: Yan Huckendubler/PAHF

Trinidad and Tobago FIH Grade I umpire Ayanna Mc Clean leaves for Asia today to officiate at the China National Games.



The former Ventures and national hockey team defender recently returned from the World League Round Three in South Africa.

Mc Clean, who turns 35 tomorrow, was very excited about the FIH World League Round 3 assignment in South Africa.

“It was a whirlwind of an experience. From the preparation to the competition and not to be forgotten, the location. Luckily we were there for quite some time, (it being) both men’s and women’s competitions, as I got injured in my first game,” she explained in a recent FIH interview.

“As a result, I spent two game days and what worked out to be a week being the second video umpire, a role of which I am familiar. When I was finally able to get back on the pitch, I was even more focused on being my better, best from each game.”

Trinidad & Tobago Express

 

