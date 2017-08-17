



The World Grand Masters Hockey Association European Championships take place in Edinburgh from 19-27 August 2017.





England Men’s teams are competing in the Over 60s, Over 65s, Over 70s and Over 75s competitions and the Women’s in the Over 60s event. The Men's LX Club are also competing in Tournament Trophy competitions



You can see the England squad line-ups, the match schedule and follow all the action at https://masters.altiusrt.com/



Further details can also be found on the event website https://www.eurogm2017.com/



Round-ups of the England teams' progress will be included in the Masters section of the website



We wish the England teams every success and hope they can match their record in the 2015 tournament which was held in England where our Women’s Over 60s took gold, along with the Men's Over 60s, Over 65s and Over 75s teams; the Men's Over 70s missing out on the title after a shootout.



England Hockey Board Media release