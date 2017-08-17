It was a stick-swinging, goal-scoring, social sporting affair of note.





Benoni Northerns Sports Club's general manager Rodney Scheepers turned out for an Eastern Gauteng Invitational side at the 2017 Masters Tournament.



It was the South African Masters Hockey Association’s 2017 National Masters Tournament and it came to Benoni and Ekurhuleni from August 9 to 12.





It is the largest field hockey events in the country in terms of the number of participants, with almost 70 teams and over 1 200 players and officials from around the country welcomed to the “Far East”.



The popular tourney was organised by the Eastern Gauteng Masters Hockey Association (EMHA) for the first time since 1992 with matches played at the Eastern Gauteng Hockey Association (EGHA) AstroTurf, at Benoni Northerns Sports Club’s (BNSC) grass fields, at the St Dunstan’s College AstroTurf and grass fields and at the recently constructed St Dominic’s School AstroTurf in Boksburg.





The EGHA Astro snapped from the air ahead of the tournament.



For the first time ever a downloadable smartphone app was made available to players, officials and spectators with all the important information.



Daily shuttle buses ran regularly for players and officials to be ferried to and fro, ensuring that participants arrived at their respective hotels. All matches and events were started promptly and everyone returned home safely and timeously.





Eastern Gauteng umpire Caswell Chiloane officiated a number of matches throughout the tournament.



According to EGMHA chairman Gary Talbot, the Masters was “a huge success for local hockey” and a lot of fun for all involved.



“Eastern Gauteng hockey has found its place again on the South African hockey stage.



“Obviously there were some teething problems and a few gripes from the residents around the area, but this tournament only comes around every 25 years or so.



“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents and I thank them for their patience.



“We have received countless compliments and accolades from our visitors from around the country.



“The tournament also served as excellent marketing for Ekurhuleni and helped support the local economy.”



Talbot thanked Benoni Northerns, St Dunstan’s and St Dominic’s for ensuring that the players enjoyed top-class facilities during their time here.



Tournament director Patricia Read said that the local organising committee has already been asked to share some of their notes with next year’s coastal host, KwaZulu-Natal.



Rodney Scheepers, general manager of BNSC (the hub of the tournament) said: “Players mentioned that they were most grateful for playing on the best grass fields prepared in many years.



“In addition, the Northerns club buildings have recently been upgraded which allowed for better flow and use of the premises for the tournament and will do for many years to come.



“The committees of both EGMHA and BNSC would like to thank all the volunteers and members for their massive contributions to the ultimate success of the tournament.



“Thanks to the Benoni public for their patience and understanding in having to put up with the traffic snarl-ups in the area, some of the ‘antics’ of the participants and for any other inconvenience that we may have caused for the duration of the tournament.”





Eastern Gauteng Women's Masters player Colleen Pike spotted during the team's match against Eastern Province.



Benoni City Times