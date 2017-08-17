



With the Rabo EuroHockey Championships just two days away, the EHF is launching EuroHockeytv.org (EHTV) based on Sportradar’s OTT platform.





In 2017 the EHF launched its Strategic Plan 2017-2024, where they committed to being proactive, innovative and influential in the sports world. This commitment saw the EHF streaming over 180 matches with a great response from hockey fans who have watched millions of minutes of hockey this year.



The next logical step is to create a home for European Hockey streaming. EHTV will provide fans with free live games from the Rabo EuroHockey Championships and the Euro Hockey League, in addition to many of indoor and outdoor championships at all levels. EHTV will also make a huge archive of games available for fans to watch back at their leisure.



All that is required to watch live matches is a one-time registration. Fans will also get additional Video on Demand (VOD) content of archived events and short clips.



Speaking about the launch, Angus Kirkland, EHF Director General said: “The EHF is delighted to announce, in partnership with Sportradar, the launch of its own streaming platform – http://www.eurohockeytv.org.



“Part of our strategic plan, aligned to the FIH, is to be fan focused and this new partnership will take us to the next level in engaging fans. Since 2016, the EHF have been streaming many of our events. The new platform will provide a home for European Hockey fans with free of charge access to the best hockey across Europe.



"It will also provide our member associations an outlet to showcase their events and engage the broader European community.”



Rainer Geier, Managing Director OTT for Sportradar added: “It has been a real pleasure developing a tailored and unique OTT proposition that suits the EHF’s circumstances, stakeholder group and focus. After all, not every federation is the same and so our suggested solution cannot have a cookie-cutter approach.



"We are excited to see EHTV go live and are confident that this will strengthen the strong bond between the EHF, its Member Associations and the fans that love this exciting sport.”



*In some territories, games at the Rabo EuroHockey Championships will be GEO blocked due to broadcast arrangements in those territories, for full details go to the official website (click here)



Euro Hockey League media release