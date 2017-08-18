Matilda Simmons



THE Tuckers Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Tournament in Levuka will see some players scouted for the national team to take part at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina.





The was confirmed by Fiji national hockey coach Hector Smith, who was at Levuka during the three-day event which ended yesterday.



He said it was encouraging to see the revival of the sport in Levuka.



"The schools that came across to Levuka were those that survived the eliminations in their various districts. So you had four U16 coming from the western side, four from the eastern side and two from Levuka. This is part of the trials for our U18 youth Olympics team to Argentina so we've got a list of names we've been observing in the districts and also at the tournament here," he said.



"Overall we're really happy that we brought hockey back to Levuka. It used to be the powerhouse of hockey. Levuka Public School was quite strong; forget about beating them over here. I spent half of my life in Levuka and it's always a pride to play here. Overall we wished it would have been a better weather. I think sportsmanship and national umpires contributed to the quality of the tournament and the students got the benefit of it, I don't think we had any injuriesâ€¦.for us it's a plus and it's a clear cut winner. We want one of these teams to go for the youth Olympics but it will totally depend on their commitment."



