Matilda Simmons





St Johns College Mereani Vakaloloma in action during the Fiji Sceondary Schools tournament at Nasau Park in Levuka. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU



BAD weather at the final day of the Tuckers Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey competition gave organisers no option but to hold penalty strokes in the finals of the U16 and U19 boys and girls grade.





The finals of the games had to be cancelled due to the soggy conditions of the ground. The under-16 final of the girl's grade saw Levuka Public School beating St Thomas High School 1-0 in the penalty shoot-out while in the boys final, St Thomas shot two penalties to beat defending champions Tilak High School.



In the U19 final of the girls grade Nadi Sangam School had no response to St Joseph's Secondary School's powerful strikes losing 3-0. In the boys grade it was a penalty shootout that hinged on passion and tears as the crowd rallied around Natabua High School and Suva Grammar School.



Natabua eventually came out top beating Suva Grammar 4-0.



The weather did not deter the enthusiasm of the kids as many came out to support the players. "What was outstanding for me was the passion these children had," said national hockey coach Hector Smith. It hurts to see them cry but it's part and parcel of winning and losing."



The three-day tournament ended with much fanfare yesterday.



