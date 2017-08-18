

GB win gold at Rio 2016



Almost a year on from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games the memories of Great Britain’s golden victory remain fondly in the memory.





For a number of England’s current squad this experience is feeding a hunger to replicate these memories and a thirst for more gold.



Many of the squad are now Olympic and European gold medallists with only a World Cup gold missing from a hat-trick of gold! Details on how to secure your seats to witness Pure Hockey Gold in London next summer can be found here while you can pre-register for the public ballot here.



It was Hollie Webb who scored the winning penalty in the famous Olympic shootout and she admits that winning feeling is one she is desperate to repeat: “For me on the pitch in Rio I knew I was going to carry on but I knew then that I wanted to do this all over again.



“That feeling will be the same if we win the World Cup as England next year so it definitely makes me more hungry to get more success with this new team.”



Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch saved all four penalties she faced, she said: “Once you’ve had a taste of gold it makes you realise what it’s all about and you get a bit greedy! I want to go through all that euphoria all over again.



“We have the opportunity to win the second biggest title at home, I remember the European Championships and the celebrations were probably greater than Rio, every single person in that stadium bar the odd Dutch fan was just euphoric.



“Can you imagine if we manage to do it in front of a bigger home crowd off the back of Rio?”



Sophie Bray has Olympic and European golden medals to her name, she added: “My first taste of gold was at the Euros and you just want to do it again and again.



“That winning feeling in sport is just incredible and that’s a big motivation of why we train as hard as we can so we can do it all over again.



England Hockey Board Media release