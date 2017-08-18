The last 3 years of WA's AHL



The WA Thundersticks have quite a good record in their performances in the Australian Hockey League but a slight turn in bad luck when it came down to grand final finishing second in 2014 – 2016. In 2016, they were up against Victoria in the gold medal match where they went down by 2, 5 – 3. Chris Basour contributing with 6 goals making him the top goal scorer for the Thundersticks in the AHL tournament.





In 2015, they went down to Queensland in another gold medal match by one, 2 – 1. Tim Bates finished the 2015 tournament with 4 goals making him the top goal scorer for WA Thundersticks that season. Finally, in 2014 they went down to Tasmania by one, 3 – 2. Chris Basour and Trent Mitton both scored 5 goals each and were the top goal scorer for WA that tournament.



In the 2016 and 2015 Australian Hockey League tournament, the Diamonds finished in fifth place. In 2016, they versed the Malaysian Tigress for fifth place, winning the game 3 – 1. The Diamonds ended up finishing third in Pool A. Winning three games and losing two, but it all fell away in Pool B where they finished ninth as they didn’t win a game. Annie Gibbs was the highest goal scorer for the Diamonds side throughout the 2016 tournament with 3 goals.



In 2015, Diamonds went head to head with South Australia and they won, 2 – 1. Kathryn Slattery came up on top this time with 4 goals becoming the highest goal scorer for WA Diamonds in the 2015 tournament. In 2014, the Diamonds made it to the bronze medal match against Victoria, unfortunately, they lost 3 – 0. Kathryn Slattery got top goal scorer again shared with Jemma Buckley, with 4 goals each in the 2014 tournament.



