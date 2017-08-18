Holly MacNeil







Game 1: AUS 2 – 2 JPN

Game 2: AUS 3 - 3 JPN

Game 3: AUS 4 – 1 JPN



The Australian women’s development squad have been on tour in Hiroshima, taking on the Coca-Cola Red Sparks in a friendly three game test for the past week.





The first game was a 2 – all draw, with Australia scoring courtesy of Kalindi Commerford and Meg Pearce.



The field goals from Commerford and Pearce came in hot and humid conditions as Australia fought back from being 2 – nil down.



In their second game it was again a tied match, with the Australian Women’s Development Squad again fighting their way back to draw their second match 3 all against the Coca-Cola West Red Sparks.



This time, Australia’s three goals came courtesy of field goals from Laura Gray and Hayley Padget, while Sophie Taylor scored a penalty corner.



The final and deciding match saw Australia win the game and the series with a convincing 4 – 1 win.



Australia started with confidence, and applied significant pressure to the CCWRS defences with a string of attacks. Australia had an early opportunity to score after a good build up on the right side, with Stewart feeding a cross ball that slid across the goal face. However, it didn’t take long for Australia to post their first goal. In the ninth minute Brazel took advantage of a CCWRS foot at the top of the 25 line, taking the ball right through near to the goal face, enabling an easy tap in for Commerford.



The second term saw a more even contest with both sides creating opportunities. Australia increased its lead in the last 30 seconds of the quarter with a long corner fed into Commerford, who was left unmarked, and capitalised by slamming it into the backboard.



Australia conceded an early goal in the third quarter, and were quick to respond, after Stewart cut off a CCWRS pass in the midfield, taking the ball into the attacking circle and earning a penalty corner. In a set play, Squibb drove the ball hard at the left post where Stewart deflected the ball into the goal. Australia took a 3-1 lead into the fourth quarter.



Australia’s played with confidence in the fourth quarter and pressed home their advantage when they scored in the second minute. Allendorf showing deft touch weaved through the CCWRS defences and popped the ball towards goal, with Stewart making a soft tap in to give Australia a 4-1 lead, and the win.



The development squad now play a four game friendly series against the Japan National side.



Hockey Australia media release