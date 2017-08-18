Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

NZL Under 18 talent identification groups selected

Published on Friday, 18 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


Photo: www.photosport.nz

Following the recent Vantage National Under 18 Tournament, several groups have been selected to attend specialist development camps.



Men’s and Women’s groups will head to a New Zealand Under 18 development camp in New Plymouth from 13-17 December.

Goalkeepers have a specialist camp in Hawke’s Bay from the 12-15 October, with four to be selected to go on to the December development camp. Drag Flickers will also take part in the specialist camp.

CLICK HERE to see the Men’s groups

CLICK HERE to see the Women’s groups

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.