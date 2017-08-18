

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Following the recent Vantage National Under 18 Tournament, several groups have been selected to attend specialist development camps.





Men’s and Women’s groups will head to a New Zealand Under 18 development camp in New Plymouth from 13-17 December.



Goalkeepers have a specialist camp in Hawke’s Bay from the 12-15 October, with four to be selected to go on to the December development camp. Drag Flickers will also take part in the specialist camp.



CLICK HERE to see the Men’s groups



CLICK HERE to see the Women’s groups



Hockey New Zealand Media release