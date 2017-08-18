Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Lane, Mitai-Wells promoted to National Squad

Published on Friday, 18 August 2017
Photo: www.photosport.nz

Strikers Sam Lane and Leo Mitai-Wells have been promoted into the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s National Squad.



The duo have been impressive this year during the Pakistan home series in Wellington and Wairarapa, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and the squad’s training camp on the Gold Coast.

Both were selected for the Hockey World League Semi Final squad and now complete the National Squad of 25 players.

CLICK HERE to view the Men’s National Squad

Hockey New Zealand Media release

