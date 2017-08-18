

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Strikers Sam Lane and Leo Mitai-Wells have been promoted into the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s National Squad.





The duo have been impressive this year during the Pakistan home series in Wellington and Wairarapa, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and the squad’s training camp on the Gold Coast.



Both were selected for the Hockey World League Semi Final squad and now complete the National Squad of 25 players.



Hockey New Zealand Media release