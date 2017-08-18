

Sheldon Rostron



The current SA Women’s Hockey National Coach, Sheldon Rostron, has been appointed as the Interim Head Coach for the SA Men’s side. Rostron will be in charge of the SA Hockey Men for their World Cup qualifying bid at the African Hockey Cup of Nations in Egypt in October this year. The appointment will see a first for SA Hockey as the Men and Women will have a Joint Team Management Structure for the tournament.





The SA Hockey High-Performance Committee had set a range of criteria in place for the Interim position including International Head Coach experience, knowledge and experience of the SA coaching landscape, the ability to facilitate contact sessions in the build-up and previous experience as a Head Coach in qualifying for major Tournaments. The Committee believed that Rostron would be the right man and the SAHA Board and Executive Committee have approved and accepted the recommendation.



Sheldon Rostron has been the Head Coach of the Women’s National team since Giles Bonnet resigned in 2014, after serving as an assistant before that, and has amassed over 90 caps as the Ladies Head coach. His international repertoire is as impressive and includes winning the African Cup of Nations in 2015, the World League semi-final in Valencia, Spain in 2015 and of course the recently completed World League semi-final in Johannesburg where the SA Women qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup.



“This is a great opportunity for me to work with both teams and I am extremely excited to get started,” shared Rostron, “the task will be incredibly challenging but I have a great team around me and that will help immensely.”



Rostron, who is well qualified through the Coach Education structure, will lead both the SA Hockey Men and Women at the African Hockey Cup of Nations, something previously done incredibly well by Carlos Retegui when he led the Argentina Men and Women to Bronze medals at the 2014 Hockey World Cup.



The appointment of Rostron as the Interim Head Coach is only for the duration of the African Hockey Cup of Nations. The current process to find the new Head Coach is ongoing and it is anticipated that the new Coach will assume responsibilities in the period after the conclusion of the African Hockey Cup of Nations.



The African Hockey Cup of Nations takes place in Ismailia Egypt from 19-29 October 2017 and the winner of each tournament will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup in 2018.



SA Hockey Association media release