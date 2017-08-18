South African Hockey Squads named for African Cup of Nations
Tyron Barnard
The South African national hockey sides head to the African Hockey Cup of Nations in two very different states. The SA Women’s side will go to Egypt as the favourites whose minds are already on their World Cup plans having secured qualification at the FIH World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg.
The SA Hockey Men are in a new rebuilding phase after a disappointing finish at the FIH World League Semi-finals and a current vacancy in the team’s management staff. A stand-in coach will be appointed for Egypt, where they will be tasked with qualifying for the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup in India.
Regardless of the current position of both sides, the other carrot dangling at the African Cup of Nations is the rankings points, with both Men and Women looking to improve their current rankings of 15th and 13th respectively.
The SA Women’s side have announced their final squad of 18 ladies to do battle at the African Cup of Nations, sticking largely to the players that secured qualification to the World Cup.
There is an exciting recall to the squad for Olympian Dirkie Chamberlain who has just signed for Holcombe Hockey Club. Sylvia van Jaarsveldt, who was the joint top scorer at the Premier Hockey League, playing for the Madikwe Rangers, is also called up pointing towards Coach Sheldon Rostron’s desire to score more goals. Izelle Verster and Erin Hunter both return to the national set up having missed out on the FIH World League Semi-Finals.
On the Men’s side, the selectors have called up a squad of 32 players that will be downsized to the required 18 when the coaching staff for the Cup of Nations is finalised. However SA Hockey were keen to announce the squad so that the players could plan accordingly.
Gowan Jones and Siya Nolutshunga join World League keepers Rassie Pieterse and Richard Curtis in the squad, while UJ captain Gareth Heyns and his team mate Tyson Dlungwana are also recalled. Indoor and Outdoor Hockey dual nationals Mo Mea and Robin Jones are called up after missing out on World League Selection to complete the defender line-up.
In the midfield, national skipper Tim Drummond is joined by World League team members in Ryan Julius, Owen Mvimbi, Jonty Robinson, Reza Rosenberg and Dan Sibbald. Those six are further complimented by Taine Paton, Clinton Panther and the exciting Rusten Abrahams.
In the striking department, where SA really struggled at the World League, the line-up has been boosted by the inclusions of Maties captain Keenan Horne, Brandon Panther, Ryan Crowe, Richard Pautz and Melrick Maddocks.
The SA Men will be up against bitter rivals Egypt who defeated them at the World League in Johannesburg in a shock result. The lads will be looking to bounce back and get one back over their Northern neighbours in their own back yards.
The African Hockey Cup of Nations takes place in Ismailia Egypt from 19-29 October 2017 and the winner of each tournament will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup in 2018.
SA Women’s Hockey Squad
No. Name
1. Phumi Mbande
2. Nicole La Fleur
3. Nicolene Terblanche
4. Celia Evans
5. Kara Botes
6. Jessica O’Connor
7. Erin Hunter
8. Quanita Bobbs
9. Stephanie Baxter
10. Shelley Jones
11. Ilse Davids
12. Izelle Verster
13. Lilian Du Plessis
14. Candice Manuel
15. Tarryn Glasby
16. Sulette Damons
17. Dirkie Chamberlain
18. Sylvia van Jaarsveldt
SA Men’s Hockey Squad
No. Name
1. Gowan Jones
2. Siya Nolutshungu
3. Richard Curtis
4. Erasmus Pieterse
5. Daniel Bell
6. Rhett Halkett
7. Austin Smith
8. Mohamed Mea
9. Robin Jones
10. Jethro Eustice
11. Gareth Heyns
12. Mattew Guise-Brown
13. Tyson Dlungwana
14. Timothy Drummond
15. Owen Mvimbi
16. Ryan Julius
17. Jonathan Robinson
18. Reza Rosenberg
19. Clinton Panther
20. Taine Paton
21. Daniel Sibbald
22. Rusten Abrahams
23. Julian Hykes
24. Ignatius Malgraff
25. Tevin Kok
26. Dayaan Cassiem
27. Nqobile Ntuli
28. Keenan Horne
29. Brandon Panther
30. Ryan Crowe
31. Richard Pautz
32. Melrick Maddocks
SA Hockey Association media release