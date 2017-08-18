By B.G.Joshi (Sehore- Bhopal, India)



Since 16 teams will be in fray in 2018 World Cup, Pakistan should get berth in World Cup during Euro Hockey Championships scheduled to play in Amsterdam from Aug18-27, 2017.





Six teams from 8 participants of 2017 Euro Hockey (men) have already qualified for World Cup. Thus it is likely that Pakistan will get confirmed World Cup tickets after completion of pool matches by Aug 23, 2017.



Here are the statistical highlights of Euro Hockey Championships (men and women):



A: Men

Pool A Matches and Goals WR Team App Best Finish P W L D GF GA 4 Netherlands 15 4 Gold (1983,87,2007,15) 92 70 12 10 363 121 5 Belgium 14 1 Silver(2013) 85 38 33 14 203 208 9 Spain 15 2 Gold(1974,2005) 92 51 29 12 258 149 22 Austria 4 7th(2009) 26 7 17 2 28 79 Pool B 3 Germany 15 8 Gold(1970,78,91,95,99,2003,11,13) 92 72 10 10 337 105 7 England 15 1 Gold(2009) 93 53 24 16 255 137 10 Ireland 14 1 Bronze(2015) 82 33 37 12 152 162 20 Poland 12 5th(1974,78,87) 76 28 40 8 148 198

B: Women

Pool A Matches and Goals WR Team App Best Finish P W L D GF GA 1 Netherlands 12 8 Gold (1984,87,95,99,2003,05,09,11) 72 62 5 5 331 38 10 Spain 12 2 Silver(1995,2003) 72 36 29 7 141 108 14 Belgium 8 4th(2013) 50 15 26 9 60 147 24 Czech Republic 3 9th(1984) 21 4 16 1 11 62 Pool B 2 England 12 2 Gold(1991,2015) 72 46 17 9 198 68 7 Germany 12 2 Gold(2007,2013) 72 52 16 4 220 70 16 Ireland 11 5th(1984,2005,09) 67 27 32 8 86 130 17 Scotland 10 5th(1991) 62 27 28 7 108 111

Most World Cup titles -4(1971, 78, 82 and 94) won by Pakistan. Green shirts did not qualify for last World Cup held in The Hague (2014).



FIeldhockey.com