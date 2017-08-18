Pakistanis have to watch Euro Hockey for Green Shirts entry in 2018 World Cup
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore- Bhopal, India)
Since 16 teams will be in fray in 2018 World Cup, Pakistan should get berth in World Cup during Euro Hockey Championships scheduled to play in Amsterdam from Aug18-27, 2017.
Six teams from 8 participants of 2017 Euro Hockey (men) have already qualified for World Cup. Thus it is likely that Pakistan will get confirmed World Cup tickets after completion of pool matches by Aug 23, 2017.
Here are the statistical highlights of Euro Hockey Championships (men and women):
A: Men
|
Pool A
|
Matches and Goals
|
WR
|
Team
|
App
|
Best Finish
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
15
|
4 Gold (1983,87,2007,15)
|
92
|
70
|
12
|
10
|
363
|
121
|
5
|
Belgium
|
14
|
1 Silver(2013)
|
85
|
38
|
33
|
14
|
203
|
208
|
9
|
Spain
|
15
|
2 Gold(1974,2005)
|
92
|
51
|
29
|
12
|
258
|
149
|
22
|
Austria
|
4
|
7th(2009)
|
26
|
7
|
17
|
2
|
28
|
79
|
Pool B
|
3
|
Germany
|
15
|
8 Gold(1970,78,91,95,99,2003,11,13)
|
92
|
72
|
10
|
10
|
337
|
105
|
7
|
England
|
15
|
1 Gold(2009)
|
93
|
53
|
24
|
16
|
255
|
137
|
10
|
Ireland
|
14
|
1 Bronze(2015)
|
82
|
33
|
37
|
12
|
152
|
162
|
20
|
Poland
|
12
|
5th(1974,78,87)
|
76
|
28
|
40
|
8
|
148
|
198
B: Women
|
Pool A
|
Matches and Goals
|
WR
|
Team
|
App
|
Best Finish
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
12
|
8 Gold (1984,87,95,99,2003,05,09,11)
|
72
|
62
|
5
|
5
|
331
|
38
|
10
|
Spain
|
12
|
2 Silver(1995,2003)
|
72
|
36
|
29
|
7
|
141
|
108
|
14
|
Belgium
|
8
|
4th(2013)
|
50
|
15
|
26
|
9
|
60
|
147
|
24
|
Czech Republic
|
3
|
9th(1984)
|
21
|
4
|
16
|
1
|
11
|
62
|
Pool B
|
2
|
England
|
12
|
2 Gold(1991,2015)
|
72
|
46
|
17
|
9
|
198
|
68
|
7
|
Germany
|
12
|
2 Gold(2007,2013)
|
72
|
52
|
16
|
4
|
220
|
70
|
16
|
Ireland
|
11
|
5th(1984,2005,09)
|
67
|
27
|
32
|
8
|
86
|
130
|
17
|
Scotland
|
10
|
5th(1991)
|
62
|
27
|
28
|
7
|
108
|
111
Most World Cup titles -4(1971, 78, 82 and 94) won by Pakistan. Green shirts did not qualify for last World Cup held in The Hague (2014).
