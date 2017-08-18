Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Pakistanis have to watch Euro Hockey for Green Shirts entry in 2018 World Cup

Published on Friday, 18 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 69
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi  (Sehore- Bhopal, India)

Since 16 teams will be in fray in 2018 World Cup, Pakistan should get berth in World Cup during Euro Hockey Championships scheduled to play in Amsterdam from Aug18-27, 2017.



Six teams from 8 participants of 2017 Euro Hockey (men) have already qualified for World Cup.  Thus it is likely that Pakistan will get confirmed World Cup tickets after completion of pool matches by Aug 23, 2017.

Here are the statistical highlights of Euro Hockey Championships (men and women):

A: Men

Pool A

Matches and Goals

WR

Team

App

Best Finish

P

W

L

D

GF

GA

4

Netherlands

15

4 Gold (1983,87,2007,15)

92

70

12

10

363

121

5

Belgium

14

1 Silver(2013)

85

38

33

14

203

208

9

Spain

15

2 Gold(1974,2005)

92

51

29

12

258

149

22

Austria

4

7th(2009)

26

7

17

2

28

79

Pool B

3

Germany

15

8 Gold(1970,78,91,95,99,2003,11,13)

92

72

10

10

337

105

7

England

15

1 Gold(2009)

93

53

24

16

255

137

10

Ireland

14

1 Bronze(2015)

82

33

37

12

152

162

20

Poland

12

5th(1974,78,87)

76

28

40

8

148

198

 B:  Women

Pool A

Matches and Goals

WR

Team

App

Best Finish

P

W

L

D

GF

GA

1

Netherlands

12

8 Gold (1984,87,95,99,2003,05,09,11)

72

62

5

5

331

38

10

Spain

12

2 Silver(1995,2003)

72

36

29

7

141

108

14

Belgium

8

4th(2013)

50

15

26

9

60

147

24

Czech  Republic

3

9th(1984)

21

4

16

1

11

62

Pool B

2

England

12

2 Gold(1991,2015)

72

46

17

9

198

68

7

Germany

12

2 Gold(2007,2013)

72

52

16

4

220

70

16

Ireland

11

5th(1984,2005,09)

67

27

32

8

86

130

17

Scotland

10

5th(1991)

62

27

28

7

108

111

 Most World Cup titles -4(1971, 78, 82 and 94) won by Pakistan. Green shirts did not qualify for last World Cup held in The Hague (2014).

FIeldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.