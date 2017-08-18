

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



For the last 12 months, the heightening sense of excitement for the European Cup has been building in front of Billy Bakker’s eyes at the Wagener Stadium.





The long-time AH&BC Amsterdam player has seen almost every piece of the regeneration of the famous venue build up around him, week by week.



“In the last year, we have seen each part of the renovation going on around us at the stadium with the club,” Bakker said ahead of the EuroHockey Championships which get under way this weekend.



“Everybody knew that when it was finished, it will finally be time for the first match of the European Cup. It’s a long journey but knowing the first match will be in your home town and a really big crowd.



“I am getting some similar feelings from the World Cup [in 2014 in the Hague] when we played in front of our home crowd when it was really busy. A home crowd always helps us a team!”



For Bakker and the Dutch, the local Amsterdam connection and know-how extends to his almost telepathic link-up with Mirco Pruyser and Valentin Verga, the attacking triangle for both club and country.



“Playing and practicing together a lot, you start to know exactly what the other guy wants to do, where they want to lead and where to get the ball from you. That gives confidence to the team and hopefully, we will see even more of that.”



The Oranje look to be in good shape following their gold medal at the World League Semi-Final in London in June, taking top spot with a breathtaking 6-1 win over Argentina. It continues the Netherlands love-affair with the English capital.



“Always when we play in London, we always have a good feeling!” Bakker adds. “It started in 2012 when we got the silver medal. Then, in 2015 we won the European Cup [6-1 in the final against Germany] and then this summer, we won the World League Semi-Final.



“Hopefully it gives us confidence for the upcoming games but we have a different team and different expectations [from 2015].”



The 28-year-old Bakker captained the team in London and drew praise for the way he led the team. He is part of a three-person captaincy group with Mink van der Weerden and Seve van Ass. Van Ass will wear the armband in Amsterdam for this tournament



They followed the World League success with a mammoth 9-1 win over England in a IV Nations tournament in Terrassa and also beat Germany 7-1. But those big scores have been tempered but losses to India and a 2-2 draw with Spain – their first Euro opponent on Saturday evening at 8pm.



“There’s a lot of young talent there and are ambitious,” Bakker says of the Spanish challenge. “They can play with freedom and not overly structured which can be dangerous for us but the experience we have in this team, I think we are the better side.



“We need to not get into the emotional side which is when they do well. It will be difficult and you need to win that first game but we are really looking forward to it.



“The DNA of Dutch players is to be creative and to play attacking hockey. With the current combination and the creative faculty, we should be really nice to watch.”



Bakker is playing in his fourth European continental championship but is joined by plenty of fresh faces. Floris Wortelboer (21) and Jonas de Geus (19) are the latest, coming in for their first major tournaments



“Our team is always developing and we have a new, young generation coming up. We need to make sure they feel very comfortable because we really need them.



“The Hoofdklasse is always one of the best competitions in the world and so you compete the whole year rather than one or two times a year. All the players get to develop, in my opinion, harder than other leagues because of the high level.



“The young guys don’t need to get nervous and that’s one of the things that makes our team very positive and dynamic, playing with confidence.”



Their next tie pairs them with Belgium on Monday evening in one of the highlights of the group stages, meeting the other World League Semi-Final winner before they go on to face outsiders Austria on Wednesday next week.



Euro Hockey League media release