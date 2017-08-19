Deshni Ramkissoon







The new format, introduced by the Federation of International Hockey to grow the sport, is based on a new international hockey format offering a fast-paced, high-intensity equivalent of the game.



19 hours ago



THE inaugural Belgotex Sport Kearsney Hockey Fives Tournament, which gets underway this weekend (18-20 August), is the first major 5s tournament on the South African schools’ calendar.



Based on a new international hockey format offering a fast-paced, high-intensity equivalent of the game, this new format has been introduced by the Federation of International Hockey to grow the sport. It’s a simplified version of the traditional eleven-a-side game, fielding five players a side, on half the regulatory sized hockey pitch, with an addition of boundary walls.



Hockey 5s is based on the format of the highly successful T20 cricket and Sevens Rugby, and it’s hoped that these modifications will provide a more exhilarating and enjoyable game for both players and spectators.



High school teams which will demonstrate their skills at Kearsney College in Botha’s Hill this weekend are Clifton College, Crawford North Coast, DHS, Glenwood, St Andrews (Bloemfontein), Westville Boys High, hosts Kearsney and an invitation team.



Participating primary schools are Bonisanani Senior Primary, Ashton, Chelsea Prep, Curro HCA, Glenwood Prep, Highbury, Hillcrest Primary, Pelham, Reddam Umhlanga, Umhlali Prep, Westville Senior Primary and Winston Park.



A number of South African hockey stars will be on hand to offer coaching session to tournament participants. They include Bili Ntuli, a Kearsney old boy who was SA hockey captain in 2014 and is a SA men’s outdoor player; Ross Hetem, SA men’s outdoor player who has played club hockey in England; Richard Curtis, SA men’s indoor and outdoor goal keeper who has also played in Germany; and Dan Sibbald, SA men’s outdoor player who has played in Australia.



Hockey 5’s has gained considerable traction around the world in recent years, making its debut at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games. Following the success there, it will be played at the upcoming Olympic Games next year.



In South Africa, the game has been gradually growing and gaining attention as more and more schools, clubs and franchises now offer Hockey 5’s.



Sponsor Belgotex is one of the country’s leading synthetic sports turf manufacturers.



Highway Mail