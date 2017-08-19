By Ijaz Chaudhry



Dar Hockey Academy won its opening match of the two week tour of Holland with a convincing 4-1 win over MOP club in Vught near Eindhoven.



MOP club have hosted Pakistan's biggest reservoir of hockey talent on all the four previous tours as well. Their side for this match included first team players plus emerging youngsters who are on the verge of breaking into the club's premier side.



Dar HA were quick off the blocks and forced a penalty corner in the second minute. Usman Nazim's strong and high flick gave the goal keeper no chance.

MOP settled down after the early jolt and next 10 minutes saw a midfield game. But in the 12th minute, Ajmal Butt from top right of the circle found the far corner of the board with a superb angular strike.



The hosts tried to comeback and had some good chances including a penalty corner but the Lahore based academy defended well.



In the second quarter, the visitors from Pakistan repeatedly entered the opponent's circle but they were denied goal by some excellent goal keeping.



Half time: 2-0



The Pakistani lads didnt take the foot off the gas on resumption; chances came and went.



But a rough unforced tackle by Naqqash Abbas yielded a PC to MOP in the 38th minute. Christian Oyen's strong push hit the net off line stopper's stick. With the 1-2 scoreline, the match came alive.



Dar HA regained the control of the proceedings and in the 43rd minute, Ajmal Butt finished a wonderful move initiated by himself with a spectacular diving reverse hit from the top of the circle.



With the two goal cushion restored, the Dar HA went all out in attack. The fourth goal was scored by a diving Zulqarnain positioned close to goal in the 47th minute. The short pass was sent by Mohammad Usman from right side of the circle. Despite completely dominating the play, the Dar HA couldn't add to the tally. Nevertheless, it was a good beginning of the 2 week tour.



Dar Hockey Academy: 4 (Ajmal Butt 2, Usman Nazim & Zulqarnain)

MOP Club, Vught: 1 (Christian Oyen)



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



