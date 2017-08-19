



The field hockey version of the race for the roses is already underway as players and coaches alike have set their sights on Louisville, Ky. and started their summer preparations for what promises to be another exciting fall season.





Division I:



Depth and breadth is very prevalent in Division I, where a host of talent is poised to make the trip to the Midwest for the final weekend. Reigning champion Delaware are happy to welcome back Greta Nauck as the Blue Hens look to repeat the magic from 2016. They will face stiff competition, starting in the Colonial Athletic Association from the likes of James Madison’s forward/midfielder Hannah Hall.



The New England/Northeast area will be another hotly-contested scene, with a classic Boston College, Syracuse and Connecticut three-headed monster brewing. These once, future and always rivals have produced several classic games, and with current personnel returning, 2017 promises to be more of the same. Frederique Haverhals is back for BC’s Eagles, along with Ymke Rose Gote. UConn welcomes back Karlie Heistand, Casey Umstead and Charlotte Veitner for their senior seasons, and all three want to bookend their college careers with another national championship. Syracuse returns Lies Lagerweij, Laura Hurff and Roos Weers as the Orange also look to get back on top.



Boston College and Syracuse lead yet another deep Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), with the rivalry on Tobacco Road just as hot as the one up north. Alyssa Chillano looks to lead Duke back to a No. 1 ranking, and while the Tar Heels might be without a true home field this year, that won’t deter them on their march into the final weekend. Virginia’s Tara Vittese helped the Cavaliers to their first ACC title in 2016, and that momentum bodes well for the Hoos, who look to return to the national semifinals. The Louisville Cardinals want to be more than just the hosts of the final weekend; they are looking to play on home turf as well, and behind the likes of Ayeisha McFerran in the goal and Minout Mink and Nicole Woods on the field. They very well could not have to leave home to win the title.



Not to be outdone, the Big Ten looks to establish itself as the premier conference, and with the likes of Maryland, Penn State, Northwestern and Michigan, the charge is on. Aurelia Meijer and Moira Putsch are back for the Nittany Lions, while Linnea Gonzales and Lein Holsboer return for the Terrapins.



DI Predicitions:



UNC

PSU

Delaware

Duke







Division II:



There is no question that Pennsylvania holds the Key(stone) to the participants in the final weekend for Division II, with the Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference as deep as it is. Shippensburg, who won the championship last year, might have the biggest hole to replace in the form of head coach Bertie Landes, who retired after winning two NCAA titles with more than 300 wins in her career. But with Ally Mooney returning in goal and Brooke Sheibly back on the field, the Lady Raiders aren’t about to relinquish the trophy any time soon. They will have to try to contain West Chester’s Rachal Toppi, who looks to lead the Rams back to the top of the podium. Another former champion in Millersville is also looking to reclaim the gold as Aliza Mizak returns for the Marauders, while East Stroudsburg also wants to keep the trophy in the conference. They will have to face off against the Northeast-10 (NE-10) representative, with a quartet of contenders ready to return to the final weekend. The junior class of the NE-10 is a strong one, with a host of individuals ready to lead their teams. The Skyhawks of Stonehill welcome back forward Kacie Smith and look to her to keep up her goal-scoring prowess. Merrimack’s Mary McNeil at midfield makes a return as well, as does LIU Post’s Emily Miller; both look to get their respective squads back into the NCAA title game. St. Anselm, who launched an incredible campaign in 2016, looks to build on their success from last year behind Erin Collins.



Division II field hockey is growing rapidly, and that positive growth is evident in the strength of Lindenwood, who could mount a serious challenge this season on the national scene. Bellarmine would love to compete in their own territory for the title, and with the depth of the Knights, that possibility is not too far off.



DII Predictions:



St. Anselm

LIU Post

Shippensburg

East Stroudsburg







Division III:



With the onset of summer, there is no question that Messiah and Tufts are reminded about that epic national championship game played in the snow. Both the Falcons and the Jumbos are well poised to return to the season’s final stage, which this year will take place at Trager Stadium. The Bluegrass State is ready to welcome several teams that very well could feature blue: besides Messiah and Tufts; Middlebury, Trinity, Franklin & Marshall (F&M) and The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) are all well positioned to book their flights to the Midwest for a final weekend of hockey. By no means is the dress code for this dance limited. Representing the gold are Salisbury and Ursinus, while Babson is also ready to tango.



The road to Louisville from New England will be as colorful as a northeast autumn. With Tufts returning defender Ellexa Thomas and forward Mary Travers, the Jumbos are looking to stomp back into the finals. They will face some stiff competition, not just in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, but really throughout the entire region. Past champions Middlebury and Bowdoin are ready to step back up to the top behind Grace Jennings (Middlebury) and Juliana Fiore (Bowdoin), while Kelcie Finn from Trinity looks to put the Bantams in the mix. Babson had a breakthrough season in 2016, and with Ashley Tango and Lauren Drakeley returning, the Beavers could ride that experience back to the final weekend.



A trip to the Garden State showcases a traditional rivalry between Trenton State and Glassboro—excuse me, TCNJ and Rowan—that could impact the dance card in Kentucky. With Jacqui Rosati leading the way for the Rowan Profs, these past champions could also return to glory. Just over the river in Pennsylvania, Carissa Gehman leads the reigning champion Messiah Falcons in their quest to keep the gold. The Diplomats of F&M will be hawkish on the field in their chase to return to the top of the Centennial Conference, with Ursinus looking to hold the trophy in a bear hug. The Capital Athletic Conference will have its own version of jockeying for position as the Seagulls of Salisbury look to hold off charges from Mary Washington, CNU and York.



Division III is always a very exciting path to take, and the field hockey rivals will show. The teams are deep and talent is spread out, which promises a sensational trip to the big show.



DIII Predictions:



Middlebury

Messiah

Tufts

Bowdoin



There is no question the season is going to be a hot one – we just hope it’s hot enough to keep the snows at bay in the ‘Ville through November before we head down to sunny Palm Beach Country, Fla. For the National Hockey Festival, to start the 2018 season in earnest.



USFHA media release