By CROFTON UTUKANA





Paul Luiramo of Colomobo celebrates after scoring the only goal in the grand final.



THE Colombo men’s hockey team has won the 2017 club league grand-final yesterday.





Colombo claimed the title after defeating top contenders Wantoks hockey club, which comprised of experienced hockey players led by Allan Temoa and Gary Edward.



Paul Luiramo was the hero for the Colombo club for scoring the only goal of the grand-final.



In fact Colombo club was equipped with mostly U18 players eyed for the 2018 Youth Olympic qualifiers.



The country’s Hockey Development Officer and coach Allan Temoa told Star Sports he was proud of the Colombo’s victory over his team.



“Even though they beat us I am proud of their victory,’’ he said.



“Because most of the players playing for Colombo are our U18 players eyed for next year’s Youth Olympic Qualifiers set for April in Papua New Guinea.’’



He said their victory will give them a good experience in preparation for the qualifiers.



Luiramo scored a quick goal while Wantoks were yet to settle down in the opening minutes of the game.



Wantok did came back strong after being trailed as well as in the second half but could not find the back of the net with their handful of chances.



Meanwhile for women’s club league, Wantoks are the champions after beating Parrots 3-2 in the grand final played on Thursday.



The Solomon Star