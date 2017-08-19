The England women U21’s squad to compete at the EuroHockey Junior Nations Championships in Valencia has been announced.





The Championships run from the 23 August to the 4 September and England will face Ireland, Germany and France in Pool B.



They will play Ireland on the 28 August, Germany on the 29 August and France on the 31 August.



Full squad:



Katie Axford (Cambridge City)

Esme Burge (Beeston)

Charlotte Calnan (Surbiton)

Charlotte Childs (Durham Uni)

Meg Crowson (ISCA)

Tess Howard (Cambridge City)

Holly Hunt (Uni of Birmingham)

Lydia McDonell (Uni of Birmingham)

Harriet Mitchell (Uni of Birmingham)

Holly Munro (Uni of Birmingham)

Lizzie Neal (Canterbury)

Olivia Paige (University of Birmingham)

Miriam Pritchard (Oxford Hawks)

Erica Sanders (University of Birmingham)

Kath Somerville (University of Birmingham)

Eloise Stenner (Beeston)

Alice Wills (University of Birmingham)

Lily Wolstenholme (Bowdon)



England Hockey Board Media release