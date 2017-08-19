The England men U21’s squad to compete at the EuroHockey Junior Nations Championships in Valencia has been announced.





The Championships run from the 23 August to the 4 September and England will face the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal in Pool A.



The squad will compete in two warm-up matches before the tournament before facing Portugal on the 28 August, Netherlands on the 30 August and Spain on the 31 August.



Full squad:



Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster)

Will Carter Keall (Exeter Uni)

Jack Clee (Birmingham Uni)

Will Hewer (Bath Buccs)

Nick Page Loughborough Uni)

Nick Park (Reading)

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill GK (Loughborough Uni)

Duncan Scott (Southgate)

Peter Scott (Bath Buccs)

Harry Skinner (Bath Buccs)

Rhys Smith (Durham Uni)

Tom Sorsby (Beeston)

James Sutcliffe (Brooklands MU)

Jack Turner (Durham Uni)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton)

Jack Waller (Durham Uni)

Eddie Way (Birmingham Uni)

Chris Wyver GK (Old Georgina)



England Hockey Board Media release