

England celebrate against Korea



With Saturday 19 August marking a year since Great Britain’s women’s historic gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games, England’s women’s hockey team begin their defence of their EuroHockey Championship in Amsterdam.





In addition, England’s men are looking to build on a successful 2017 for their squad so far, having already secured World Cup qualification and winning the Azlan Shah Trophy as Great Britain earlier in the year. They are first in action on Sunday.



Rabo EuroHockey Championship Fixtures:

Sat 19/8, 1:45pm, England women vs Ireland

Sun 20/8, 8am, England men vs Poland

Sun 20/8, 4:45pm, England women vs Germany

Mon 21/8, 4pm, England men vs Germany

Tue 22/8, 11:30am, England women vs Scotland

Wed 23/8, 1:45pm, England men vs Ireland

Thu 24/8 Women’s semi finals

Fri 25/8 Men’s semi finals

Sat 26/8 Women’s finals

Sun 27/8 Men’s finals



All games take place at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, live in the UK on BT Sport.



In the absence of Head Coach Danny Kerry, who is recovering from illness, England’s women will be led by Assistant Coach David Ralph. The former Scotland international will lead England against the country of his birth in Tuesday’s final Pool game.



Bobby Crutchley leads the men’s team and is aided by new Assistant Coach Russell Garcia, Great Britain’s youngest hockey gold medal winner at Seoul in 1988.



England Hockey Board Media release