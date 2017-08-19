

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Germany’s new captain Martin Häner is returning to the Wagener Stadium scene of his first major tournament in 2009. This time, he is the master rather than the student for the Honamas as the side undergo a similar Olympic overhaul.





“Looking back to 2009, the situation is not that different to today,” the Berliner HC defender reflects. “Big names like Timo Wess or Tibor Weißenborn stopped playing after the Olympics in Beijing 2008 and young players like me got a chance. For me it has been a great experience. Even though we lost the final against England [5-3].



“The Wagener Hockey was a very traditional stadium and the atmosphere was awesome. I´m very excited to see the new look and can´t wait to play there again.”



For the class of 2017, Moritz Fürste and Nico Jacobi have retired while Florian Fuchs is on a break. Häner, meanwhile, is making his first appearance this week having missed the Hockey World League due to his practical working year in a hospital while he had a slight hamstring tear which left him out of the IV Nations tournament in Terrassa. He anticipates that he will be fine for the Euros, though.



Timm Herzbruch and Tom Grambusch are out with injury while Timur Oruz has not recovered sufficiently from his lay off, meaning opportunities for new faces like Anton Boeckel, Max Kapaun and Julius Meyer.



“On one hand It´s always sad if those world class players stop playing and it´s difficult to replace them. But, on the other hand, it´s a chance for other players to step up and take over the responsibility.



“The last decade, our under 21 team has been very successful and that´s why, every year, new young and strong players coming into the team. But we have to find a way to use all the individual strength to build a strong team. We are still in this progress and a really exciting time lies ahead of us.”



All of the changes are being orchestrated by new head coach Stefan Kermas, though his methods are well known to Häner.



“Stefan is not really a new face. He was the tactical brain behind Markus Weise for many years, winning two Olympic Gold medals in 08 and 2012 and two European titles in (2011, 2013).



“Of course it is a difference being the head coach of the Honamas now. It hasn´t been an easy time stepping in as a coach because lots of players stopped after the Olympics or taking a break in 2017.



“He is trying to form a team and a team spirit with young talented players coming up and older, more experienced players. Tactically, he wants us to play different systems and be very variable.”



As for the trust placed in him by Kermas, Häner is looking forward to leading the team out in Amsterdam at his fifth European Championships with the 200 cap mark coming into view, previously winning two golds and two silvers.



He will be supported by another returnee, former FIH Player of the Year Tobias Hauke, and Martin Zwicker while Mats Grambusch – following his stunning club season with Rot-Weiss Köln in the EHL – captained the team earlier this summer



“I'm really proud that he named me as the captain of the team. Unfortunately, I missed the World League in Johannesburg because of my practical year in hospital at the moment.



“But I tried to watch every game and I think Mats has done a great job as captain. To be honest, I don´t try to be like someone who behaves in a special way [as captain].



“I always been a person who says what I think and that won´t change. Furthermore, I´m very happy that I have players like Tobias Hauke next to me, because I can always trust on them.”



Euro Hockey League media release