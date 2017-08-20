By CROFTON UTUKANA





OHF Continental Development Officer Gill Gemming handing over hockey equipment to the SIHF president Nihal Seneviratne in Vanuatu.



AN Australian hockey coach will soon team up with the national hockey players in preparation for the upcoming Inter-continental Cup in Australia.





President of the Solomon Islands Hockey Federation (SIHF) Nihal Seneviratne revealed this to Star Sports yesterday following a discussion with Oceania Hockey Federation (OHF) Continental Development Officer Gill Gemming in Vanuatu on Thursday.



“OHF will send an Australian hockey coach to come and help our hockey squads both boys and girls in preparation for the Intercontinental Cup,’’ he said.



“Gill confirmed this to me here in Vanuatu,’’ Seneviratne added.



The president says to have a coach from Australia will be a great boost for our hockey players.



During their meeting in Vanuatu, OHF also donated hockey equipment to SIHF.



“The equipment will be used by our development officers to run their programs in the country,’’ he said.



Meanwhile, president Seneviratne thanked OHF for their continuous support towards SIHF development programs.



The Solomon Star