

© Frank Uijlenbroek



Mink van der Weerden says there will be no sense of going out for Rio revenge when the Netherlands meet Belgium on Monday evening in the EuroHockey Championships in the Wagener Stadium.





The two sides produced some breathtaking hockey on the opening day of the men’s competition in Amsterdam. The Belgians opened up the competition with a 4-1 win over Austria with Loick Luypaert scoring twice on his 26th birthday.



All the goals came in the first half and the Braxgata defender feels his team is in perfect physical shape to try and take down the Dutch in their next game on Monday evening.



“We had a really good World League 3 with a long preparation. This is our main event and we used that for our preparation for this so everyone is very fit and we will have Manu Stockbroekx back in the next game which will give us a really good push.



“One year ago, we beat them in Rio so they will be keen on revenge, especially in front of their home crowd but we will give them a really good battle.”



Van der Weerden was also on the mark as the Dutch delighted their home crowd with a 7-1 mauling of Spain. They dominated throughout and could have won by more but for the brilliance of Quico Cortes.



“It’s a pleasure to play a tournament like this in your own country,” van der Weerden said of the tie, playing in front of a packed house of orange.



“That first 25 minutes, we were already playing really well but couldn’t get it in the goal. But we felt in control and were patient enough to keep playing the same game, creating the good chances. The chances were good shots but Quico was fantastic.”



And so to the Belgian challenge on Monday; any thoughts of vengeance?



“It’s a massive challenge. They have played really well. It’s going to be interesting. They play a very different game from Spain so we have to prepare for that.



“So many things have changed since then [the Rio Olympics] on both sides. Quite a few guys are still around but its quite a different setup, a different way of playing, a whole different structure. We could have played for revenge one or two days after [the game in Rio] but now its another year, another tournament!”



Euro Hockey League media release