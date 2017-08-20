

Plucky Scots defeated by Germany in opening Euro match in Amsterdam





Scotland women lost their opening match of RABO EuroHockey Championship 2017 in a 4-1 defeat to a strong German side. The Scots dug deep, and were unlucky to not have scored more, but the Olympic medal-winning Germans were clinical in front of goal and ran out as tough winners.



It was a blistering opening by Germany, and they took an early lead when the ball was scrambled home inside the opening minute. Charlotte Stapenhorst got the final touch to force the ball past Amy Gibson and give Germany the lead.



Gibson then had to make a strong reaction save with her left pad when Teresa Martin Pelegrina turned quickly and fired toward goal. Gibson confidently padded the ball away from goal.



As the opening quarter came to a close Germany won a penalty corner off the toe of Amy Costello and made no mistake from the injection. Pia Grambusch slammed the ball past Amy Gibson which deflected into the roof of the net off a Scottish stick to make it 2-0.



The second quarter saw Scotland as a more attacking threat and causing the Germans grief down the flanks. They nearly scored when Sarah Robertson smashed a shot low toward the right corner, but it was saved and led to the award of a penalty corner.



Robertson injected the penalty corner, the keeper saved a couple of efforts before the ball popped up and Robertson latched onto it with an overhead smash, but it went just wide of the post.



Then on the cusp of half time a tremendous save by Amy Gibson denied a third German goal. The keeper showed great reflexes to dive to her right and save well at her top corner.



Scotland looked to attack after the restart as Sarah Robertson powered forward but was crowded out, then Nikki Lloyd showed good pace to outrun the German defence but her pass across goal failed to find a Scottish stick.





Early in the final quarter a German penalty corner slammed against the post and bounced clear. Then a tremendous double save by Amy Gibson denied a German third, but it would be 3-0 a short time later. An excellent shot on the turn was slammed low against the backboard by Teresa Martin Pelegrina.



It was 4-0 a short time later when the ball was scooped past the advancing Gibson for Stapenhorst to tap-in at the far post.



Scotland got a well-deserved goal in the final five minutes when Fiona Burnet deflected home from a penalty corner. It was a slick routine that found Burnet stooping low to deflect the ball into the roof of the German net to make it 4-1.



Scotland Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “We knew it would be a tough match – they’re Olympic medallists and a really good team. The early goal made things even harder but we had a few chances ourselves and could have levelled the game.



“I’m delighted with some of the performances and there were a number of players who were consistent and very capable at this level. It’s a quick turnaround for tomorrow’s match and if we improve in a few areas then we’re certainly capable. The girls can certainly go into it with their heads high.”



