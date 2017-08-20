

Photo credit: World Sport Pics



England started the tie playing very high up the pitch with only Maddie Hinch in their half, the tactic payed off with an early penalty corner and in the 5th minute the opening goal. Laura Unsworth charged along the baseline and her shot took an unlucky deflection off Shirley McCay to sneak past Grace O’Flanagan. The two sides quickly exchanged further penalty corners with Hinch saving Roisin Upton’s drag flick. Alex Danson was a constant attacking threat for the English as always and drew a phenomenal glove save from Grace O’Flanagan. The game continued at break-neck speed as Ireland began to grow into the encounter against the defending European Champions. Upton intercepted a loose ball and the slip to Anna O’Flanagan was perfectly weighted to allow her to find Katie Mullan in the circle but the English defence were on her before she could execute her reverse shot. Nicci Daly’s quick hands and skills were on display all day and she found Deidre Duke down the left side who fired a reverse across goal, just spinning past the diving Mullan on the cusp of half time.





The opening minutes of the second half looked promising for the Irish as Mullan saw her volley blaze just past Hinch’s goal but within minutes England had another PC. Ellie Watton got down in front of O’Flanagan to deflect in the straight shot from the top. But minutes later the Green Army had a PC of their own, a simple routine saw Elena Tice sweep the ball from the top and into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 in the 42nd minute. However, England showed their experience and Olympic gold medallist Sophie Bray appeared out of nowhere in the circle to tap in a pinpoint pass. Ireland couldn’t get their hands on the ball for a period as England racked up more corners but superb defending saw Tice make a double save and Hannah Matthews clear a shot off the line. The final goal came from Danson as she was quickest to the rebound from O’Flanagan’s initial save.



Commenting after the match, head coach Graham Shaw said “We didn’t start the way we would like, we needed a very good start where we could put them under a bit of pressure. But they’re a very good outfit with a lot of Olympic gold medallists in that team and showed why they’re so highly ranked in the world.



We’ll learn from the mistakes we made today, tomorrow is a huge game and we’ll try put in a performance we can be proud of”.



The Green Army are next in action tomorrow (August 20th) against Scotland at 12:15pm (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport, matches are also available in some countries via this stream https://www.eurohockeytv.org.



Ireland men’s hockey team begin their campaign tomorrow (2:30pm Irish time) against Germany, shown live on BT Sport.



Rabo Eurohockey Championship



Ireland 1 (Tice)

England 4 (Unsworth, Watton, Bray, Danson)



Ireland: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Tice, R Upton, C Watkins, N Daly, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke



Subs: C Cassin, N Evans, E Beatty, G Pinder, S Loughran, H Matthews, A Meeke



England: M Hinch, L Unsworth, A Toman, H Martin, S Townsend, A Danson (Captain), G Ansley, S Bray, H Webb, S McCallin, L Owsley



Subs: Z Shipperley, S Haycroft, E Rayer, E Defroand, E Watton, A Tennant, J Hunter



Women:



August 19th- Ireland 1vs4 England 14:45

August 20th- Ireland vs Scotland 13:15

August 22nd- Ireland vs Germany 14:45

Crossover/classification matches to be played on 24th & 26th



NB. All times listed are local



Full schedule: http://rabo-eurohockeychampionships2017.com/wedstrijden/



Irish Hockey Association media release